Environment

Feeling like summer

By Bradley Benoit
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46F90n_0ftgMTnu00

Well, hard to beat the weather out there today.

After a start in the low-mid 60s, we topped out in the upper 80s this afternoon with comfortable humidity in place for the time of year.

Another pleasant evening and night will be in store across Acadiana as temperatures eventually drop into the mid-upper 60s.

A return flow out of the Gulf Sunday will yield to slightly more humid conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cTqz_0ftgMTnu00 Next 48-hours
GRAF model

But overall, it'll be another very nice day as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Southerly winds at around 6-12 mph.

Memorial Day will feature similar conditions as the muggies really start to return.

That will give way to a hot and humid rest of the week.

Isolated rain chances will return to the forecast for our afternoons/evenings as we start to see a little increase in low-level moisture,

However, rain chances will only sit at 20-30%.

Overall, no major weather makers on the horizon!

Have a great rest of the weekend!

TROPICS:

Moisture associated with tropical storm Agatha in the east Pacific will try to work eastward into the southern Gulf in the days ahead.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a low-end, 20% chance of development as it does so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4vZa_0ftgMTnu00 Bradley
Tropical update

Regardless of any development, the system will likely bypass us well off to the south and east.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
