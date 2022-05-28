ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight For Air Climb Atlanta to fund American Lung Association

By Maria Boynton
 3 days ago

Kelly McClelland became involved with the Fight For Air Climb after her non-smoker husband Michael succumbed to Stage 4 Lung Cancer. She calls it "mind-boggling".

Karen McClelland (l) is Fight For Air Climb Atlanta event chair and Calle Wallace (r) is with the American Lung Association

Over the past 19 years the event has been held at some of Atlanta's tallest and most iconic buildings. On June 4th, it'll be staged at Mercedes Benz Stadium and will feature fire fighters in full gear climbing more than 2000 stairs.

According to American Lung Association's Calle Wallace money raised at the Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.

QR Code for Fight For Air Climb Atlanta

For more information, and to register, visit ClimbAtlanta.org .

