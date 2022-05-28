ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Neil Basu to demand answers over failed bid to lead National Crime Agency

By Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l2zN_0ftgMPH000
Neil Basu Photograph: Ian West/PA

Neil Basu has said he will be demanding an explanation from the government about why he was overlooked to be the next leader of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The Met assistant commissioner, 53, said he would not be reapplying to be director-general after the application process was reopened.

Related: Neil Basu’s bid for crime agency top job ends after alleged No 10 intervention

Basu, the former head of UK counter-terrorism policing, told the Sunday Times: “I am disappointed in the way the process has concluded and will not be applying again. I will be seeking an explanation from the Home Office.”

The Guardian reported on Thursday that an expert panel assessed that Basu, the favourite for the job, and Graeme Biggar, the NCA’s acting director-general, were sufficiently qualified to be appointed to the role.

Both were told by Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary at the Home Office, they would not be picked. Instead, the process to find a candidate would be restarted and they could reapply.

Neither applicant is understood to have been given a reason.

One Whitehall source confirmed claims that the selection process was stopped because Downing Street intervened and favoured Bernard Hogan-Howe , the former commissioner of the Met and a vocal supporter of Boris Johnson, for the NCA role.

Basu’s demand for an explanation came as Hogan-Howe, 64, issued a statement defending his tenure as Met commissioner from 2011 to 2017.

He told the Sunday Times: “I took the helm at the Met at a time of turmoil for the organisation after the London riots and a high-profile public inquiry and criminal investigation into phone hacking. I am proud of what I achieved in the post.

“Under my tenure, leading an organisation of 50,000 people, the 2012 Olympics were delivered safely, and crime in London fell by almost 20% by 2016 as the Met investigated 1m crimes a year.”

Hogan-Howe was widely condemned over the disastrous investigation into an alleged establishment paedophile ring launched on the word of Carl Beech, who was later jailed in 2019 for perverting the course of justice.

Earlier this week, the widow of the late former home secretary Leon Brittan, the family of the late Lord Bramall, and the former Tory MP Harvey Proctor demanded that the prime minister reconsider whether Hogan-Howe was suitable to be the head of the NCA after presiding over Operation Midland.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The former Met commander told the Sunday Times: “Operation Midland had some significant failings, for which I have apologised personally to all those who were so badly affected. Our failure to see through the deception of the alleged victim Carl Beech caused deep hurt and suffering.

“But it was my own concerns that prompted an internal review of this investigation, and it was I who took the decision to appoint Sir Richard Henriques QC to get to the facts of the case.

“Despite his criticism of Midland, he found no systemic failings in the Metropolitan police in investigating historic sexual crimes.”

The Home Office said: “A fair and open recruitment campaign is under way to make the best possible appointment to this vital role.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Rycroft
Person
Carl Beech
Person
Leon Brittan
Person
Harvey Proctor
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris calls for 'more pragmatism and less theology' from EU in dispute over Northern Ireland border checks - as now even TONY BLAIR says Brussels must back down over Protocol

Boris Johnson today demanded 'more pragmatism and less theology' from the EU in the dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister blasted 'pretty pointless and bureaucratic checks' being imposed on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. He accused Brussels of failing to implement the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Uk#The National Crime Agency#Nca#The Sunday Times#The Home Office
The Guardian

Amanda Lear: the androgynous muse to Dalí who made disco intellectual

At the peak of the disco era in the late 1970s, Amanda Lear, who had established herself as a singer after 15 years of being a Vogue model and muse to everyone from Salvador Dalí to Bryan Ferry, had a bone to pick. “Disco music is a fantastic medium, and it’s a pity not to use it intelligently: we used rock to communicate with youth,” she said in 1979. “What shocks me is seeing my colleagues, who sing well, sing idiocies. The music is good, the production is good, the singer is good. The lyrics are aberrant.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Britain's WFH trend is waning: Three in four UK workers are now travelling into office at least once a week compared to only two-thirds in April, data shows

Three in four adults in Britain are now travelling to work at some point during the week - up from two-thirds a month ago, an official survey suggested today. But the data published by the Office for National Statistics also found around a third of people are continuing to spend part of their week working at home.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy