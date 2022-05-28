ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colton Herta cleared for Indy 500 after Friday crash

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nb8hh_0ftgLWPs00

Colton Herta was cleared to race in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, one day after crashing during the final day of practice.

Andretti Autosport made the announcement Saturday on Twitter.

“Colton Herta has been officially cleared by INDYCAR medical to participate in tomorrow’s Indianapolis 500,” the racing team said of its driver.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former open-wheel driver Bryan Herta, walked away from the crash uninjured on Friday.

Herta’s Honda wiggled in Turn 1 and then hit the wall, briefly went airborne and landed on its top late in the session on Carb Day.

Herta said after the crash that he though he went “a little too fast for that corner.”

After the crash, Herta’s team began preparing his backup car for the race.

This will be Herta’s fourth Indy 500 start. He finished in 16th place last year. His best finish was eighth in 2020.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Danica Patrick Getting Praised For Her Performance On Sunday

The Indy 500 is entering its final stages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been on the call for NBC. While Patrick doesn't work in broadcasting full-time, she's getting praised for her performance on Sunday. Fans are enjoying Patrick's work...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
NBC Sports

Coca-Cola 600 results, driver points

Denny Hamlin scored his 48th career Cup win and first career Coca-Cola 600 victory Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch, Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, finished second by 0.119 seconds. Kevin Harvick placed third. Chase Briscoe, whose spin while battling for the lead sent the race into the first of two overtimes, recovered to finish fourth. Christopher Bell completed the top five.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Huge Crash At Coca-Cola 600

We had a huge crash at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening. Ryan Blaney spun out in front of several drivers on lap No. 192 on Sunday night. That led to a serious wreck of several drivers. NASCAR fans have taken to social media to react. "What a mess. This...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Amy Earnhardt Reacts To Attending The Indy 500

Amy Earnhardt was loving her experience at the Indy 500 over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted a picture with her husband saying she's already planning for next year. "Indy didn’t disappoint," she captioned the photo. "The energy, patriotism and experience was unparalleled. Annnnd...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryan Herta
Racing News

Indy 500 Results: May 29, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indianapolis 500 race results for the Indycar Series. Today, Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’. It’s the famed Indy 500 for the Indycar Series. View 2022 Indy 500 race results below. Indy 500 Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1/2 | Prac 3 | Prac...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

Indy 500 is back! Over 300,000 motorsport fans descend on Indianapolis speedway as 106th race kicks off in full for the first time since pandemic

Crowds are finally back at the Indy 500, after two years of restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Dubbed 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,' the event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - the world's largest sports seating facility with a capacity of 257,325 - is the largest single-day sporting event in the world, typically welcoming more than 300,000 spectators.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Jr Motorsports#Indycar#Jr Motorsports Generals#Bandits#Usfl
theScore

Ericsson wins Indy 500 in wild finish after late red-flag stoppage

Marcus Ericsson beat Pato O'Ward while under a caution flag to clinch the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A late crash involving Jimmie Johnson red-flagged the race with just four laps remaining, setting up a two-lap shootout to conclude the nail-biting event. Ericsson held off O'Ward for another lap before Sage Karam crashed midway through the final lap, bringing out the caution for the final time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Indy 500 Flyover Video

The 2022 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is currently underway. Prior to the start of the race, a packed Indianapolis Motor Speedway crowd got to witness a special military flyover. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted out a video of the flyover. The fans were pumped. Here's another angle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FOX Sports

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Denny Hamlin wins big in double overtime

Closing out NASCAR Cup Series' May schedule was the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday, where Denny Hamlin came out victorious in the longest race of the season. Here are the top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway:. Green!. Hamlin led Sunday's starting lineup, followed by Kurt Busch, Christopher...
CONCORD, NC
The Spun

Indy 500 Fans Are Furious With Local Blackout Rules

The wider sports world is getting to enjoy the 2022 Indianapolis 500 on NBC's nationally-televised broadcast. But local blackout rules are in effect, much to the dismay of local residents. The Indy 500 is being blacked out in the Indianapolis metro area. TV blackouts usually occur when ticket sales to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Viewers fooled by big explosion during Coca-Cola 600

Some viewers were fooled by some pyrotechnics going on at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. As the pace laps were being completed just before the green flag starting the race, there was a big fiery explosion behind the big board. The explosion occurred just as the FOX telecast was showing Joey Logano, who was beginning the race in the 23rd position.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy