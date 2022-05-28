ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell Menu Says Goodbye to the Mexican Pizza (Again)

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu in 2020 during the height of the covid pandemic. At the time, the chain had decided to simplify its menu because a much higher percentage of orders were delivery and takeout. Mexican Pizza did not make the cut, but it's very possible that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain knew it would get a wave of publicity from taking the fan-favorite item from its menu.

It's very likely that the Mexican chain took Mexican Pizza away because it would cause fans of the menu item to push for its return. That's the strategy Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report has endlessly denied using when it eliminated its classic recipe in favor of "New" Coke only to eventually bring "Classic" Coke back due to popular demand.

In 2022, it's hard to imagine that Taco Bell did not have the removal of Mexican Pizza from its menu and its eventual return planned out from the beginning. What the chain may not have planned for is that high levels of the demand would cause the unthinkable -- the Mexican Pizza has gone away again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dXDR_0ftgL42100
TheStreet

Taco Bell No Longer Sells the Mexican Pizza

The return of the Mexican Pizza has been sort of a cultural event -- like when people waited in long lines for Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Popeye's Chicken Sandwich or the frenzy Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report created when it launched the Unicorn Frappuccino. Fans of the Taco Bell menu item raced to the chain to eat the item and people who had never had a Mexican Pizza rushed in to try it.

That has led to Taco Bell selling out of the recently-returned favorite. The bad news, is that it's not coming back any time soon, according to a letter to employees which has been posted on social media.

"Because of the incredible love for Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country. We will communicate this to our fans later this week. The Mexican Pizza will return later this year; you'll hear more from us as that date approaches," the chain shared in the internal communication.

Taco Bell also shared some vague details about the eventual return of the Mexican Pizza on its website.

"We’re working diligently with our restaurants and suppliers to get more back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans. You can follow along on this page for the latest details and information, including when we anticipate the Mexican Pizza to return to its permanent residency on the Taco Bell menu," the chain posted.

Taco Bell has also delayed the planned musical on the Mexican Pizza that was written by Dolly Parton. The online debut of the musical had been planned for May 26.

"The show will go on, just not May 26. Getting the chance to create a musical about the countless fans that helped bring back the Mexican Pizza is a story that deserves to be told – so stay tuned for more information on when you can expect to see Mexican Pizza The Musical, complete with the joy and celebratory spirit in which it was originally created," the company added.

What Is the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza?

The Mexican Pizza is essentially a flat, crispy taco, with a few flourishes. First, it uses a flour-based crispy shell (rather than a corn-based one) that's layered with with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three-cheese blend. You can add sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, or guacamole among other things.

Taco Bell also offers added a vegetarian version of the menu item

"Vegetarian lovers have been among the most vocal and hopeful for the Mexican Pizzas return, as Taco Bell has been a haven for vegetarians thanks to the ability to customize...and is available vegetarian without the seasoned beef," the company shared in a press release.

The chain did note that it does not have a separate prep area for the vegetarian version of the Mexican Pizza.

Comments / 221

Anonymous A Google User
3d ago

What?!?! They just brought that food item back! Why in the world did they take it away for? It is so good to eat. If it's not broken, don't fix it. Bad management skills and poor leadership!

Reply(3)
57
Rita Clemons
3d ago

Just make your own at home. It’s not that hard and we already know what comes on it. The green onions are missing now anyways so it’s not the same back in the day!!

Reply(27)
30
Akyrah
3d ago

Taco Bell is getting ridiculous with their shifting menu. You don't know what they are going to have week to week.. except for regular staples. Boxes change all the time.

Reply(3)
24
Related
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Another Fan-Favorite Item Just Came Back To Taco Bell For A Limited Time

Taco Bell has been in the news a lot lately, starting when the company confirmed the date of the Mexican Pizza's return, and continuing when, well, the internet wasn't very impressed by the Mexican Pizza after all. There's been so much focus on the Mexican Pizza and all of the surrounding drama that Taco Bell fans might have missed the return of another fan-favorite item, one that was so missed when it was originally removed from the chain's menu that more than 1,000 fans even signed a Change.org petition begging for the restaurant to bring it back. The item in question? Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Mashed

We Tried The New Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger: Here's What You Need To Know

When you think of Arby's, you surely think of sliced roast beef, "horsey sauce," and that punchy current slogan: "We have the meats!" What you have not thought of, if you know the chain's menu, is burgers. Because while famed for the meats, which come in the form of wings, chicken sandwiches, turkey wraps, and of course all those delightful roast beef (sorry... "slow roasted beef") sandwiches, Arby's has never before offered a burger. Until now.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Pizza Delivery#Tacos#Food Drink#Taco Bell Menu#Covid#Coca Cola Company Report#The Mexican Pizza#Qsr#Sbux
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Taco Restaurant Opening Two New Locations

If you are like many people, there are some days you just crave a quick, freshly made taco. Or maybe four or five freshly made tacos. Thankfully, metro Phoenix is the perfect place for that. It’s also about to get a little bit easier to satisfy your cravings for tacos here in the Valley, as one of the most popular destinations is expanding with several new locations.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.
TEMPE, AZ
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
deseret.com

I tried Arby’s new burger. Here’s how it went

On Monday, Arby’s announced that it would be serving a wagyu burger for a limited time — the first time in company history that it has served a burger. The fast-food chain claimed that it is the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet.”. On the...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy