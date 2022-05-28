Moorer YMCA to close at end of June

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After an afternoon where several of you saw showers and storms, we could see a few more today with the heating of the day. Things are starting off dry and humid but as the temps go up we’ll see storms popping up in random spots. Highs will reach the low 90s again later this afternoon and once the sun sets, any storms out there will fizzle out. Where they show up will be random and the coverage will remain at around 20-30%. Highs stay in the low 90s through the weekend with morning temps staying in the low 70s. In the Tropics, we could see “Alex” soon in the southern Gulf which would form from the remnants of the Pacific system “Agatha.” It won’t be an issue for us which is good news.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO