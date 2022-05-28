ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Moorer YMCA to close at end of June

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Moorer YMCA in downtown Mobile will close its doors at the end of June, the Board of Directors of the YMCA of South Alabama announced Thursday. “The Board of Directors of the YMCA of South Alabama voted today to close the facility located at 101 N....

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Golf cart crashes into popular downtown Fairhope bookstore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jane Willis said she was making coffee on a busy holiday weekend at Page and Palette in downtown Fairhope, when a jolting crash stopped everyone in their tracks. Willis said, “We were pretty much just working. There was a line out the door and suddenly we heard...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile to host ribbon cutting for Zeigler Blvd. from Schillinger Road to Cody Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Upgrades to Zeigler Blvd. from Schillinger to Cody Road are now complete. Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Council Vice President Gina Gregory will join other City of Mobile officials for a ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of this section of the Zeigler Blvd. project on Wednesday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m. 7000 block of Zeigler Blvd near the Mobile Fair Grounds.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Two shot near Plaza Drive in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the second night in a row, someone has been shot at RV Taylor Plaza. Mobile Police say they have found two victims. One was taken the the hospital in a personal vehicle, that person's injuries are unknown. Another victim was taken in an...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Foley, AL
City
Saraland, AL
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Daphne, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

University of South Alabama offers Heroes Scholarship to current military members

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama has announced a new scholarship available to U.S. military members seeking their undergraduate degrees. The Heroes Scholarship is designed to cover tuition expenses not met by the federal government’s provision to active duty personnel for tuition assistance. “Our Heroes Scholarship...
COLLEGES
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Fairhope introduces new “flag retirement drop box”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Memorial Day is about remembering the military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country. Plenty of people are flying old glory in front of their homes to honor those lives lost. But for people in Fairhope with flags that are a little older,...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mothers’ Milk Depot at Mobile Infirmary now accepting donors after reopening

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With parents still struggling to find baby formula, some families are looking for alternatives. One of those alternatives could be donated breast milk. Especially for high-risk infants. “Those with gastrointestinal system problems, heart disease, severe allergies so they’re in desperate need of this breast milk,” said...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Summer Library Celebration at Mobile Public Library

The following information was provided by Mobile Public Library:. Registration for MPL’s Summer Library Celebration is Now Open. Early registration for Mobile Public Library’s (MPL) Summer Library Celebration is now open! Register at any Mobile Public Library location or online at slc.mobilepubliclibrary.org. All registrants will have a chance to win family passes to the Alabama Aquarium or GulfQuest Maritime Museum.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bounds Ymca
WALA-TV FOX10

Highs will reach low 90s with some storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After an afternoon where several of you saw showers and storms, we could see a few more today with the heating of the day. Things are starting off dry and humid but as the temps go up we’ll see storms popping up in random spots. Highs will reach the low 90s again later this afternoon and once the sun sets, any storms out there will fizzle out. Where they show up will be random and the coverage will remain at around 20-30%. Highs stay in the low 90s through the weekend with morning temps staying in the low 70s. In the Tropics, we could see “Alex” soon in the southern Gulf which would form from the remnants of the Pacific system “Agatha.” It won’t be an issue for us which is good news.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile inmate recaptured after escape from Alabama prison

UPDATE: Corey Daniel Gable, who the Alabama Department of Corrections said escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., was recaptured Tuesday morning. U.S. Marshals caught Gable in Prichard, Ala. According to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Gable surrendered to authorities and no violence was involved. ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing family found safe: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A missing mother and her children have been found safe in Mobile after previously being reported missing, according to Mobile Police. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the family was found safe Monday, May 30. According to a Facebook post by the child’s father, Richard Forrister, no one had seen […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WALA-TV FOX10

11-year-old shot in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said an 11-year-old boy was shot on Monday. Officers were called to Duval Street around 8 p.m. after getting a report of an assault. When they arrived, police found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. No arrests or any other details have been...
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Recently retired Center Point principal receives AHSAA ‘Making a Difference’ Award

Special to The Tribune MONTGOMERY — Seven individuals who have made an impact as exemplary role models have been selected as the 2022 Making a Difference Award recipients by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA). One recipient from each of the AHSAA’s seven […]
SWEET WATER, AL
WKRG News 5

Major Crash In Baldwin County Sunday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to ALGO Traffic a major crash has US 90 shut down. The crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. The crash happened around CR 65. ALGO traffic reports the estimated clear-out time of this crash will be around 3:27 p.m. You should seek an alternate route at this time if you […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy