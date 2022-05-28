ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Police Involved in Shooting with Scottsbluff, Nebraska Homicide Suspect

By Mia Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - — On Saturday, May 28 at approximately 12:30 p.m. members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved in an incident that resulted in a use of force action with homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, near...

