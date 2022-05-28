Proposed legislation would limit the number of guns that can be bought at once in CT

STAMFORD, Conn. (WCBS 880) -- A Connecticut legislator is pushing for a law that will limit the number of guns that can be bought at one time.

State Sen. Will Haskell said that guns that are bought in bulk are 64% more likely to be used in a crime.

His proposed bill would limit the purchase of guns to one per month.

Currently, there are no limits on how many firearms can be bought at once.

"Most of the hunters in my district tell me that they don't really purchase more than one gun per month," Haskell told WCBS 880’s Mack Rosenberg. “I hope that they'll come to the table on a very common sense restriction that will save lives.”

A similar law is already in place in New Jersey

The proposal comes just days after the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas as police waited for over an hour outside.