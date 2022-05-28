ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed legislation would limit the number of guns that can be bought at once in CT

By Curtis Brodner, Mack Rosenberg
 3 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (WCBS 880) -- A Connecticut legislator is pushing for a law that will limit the number of guns that can be bought at one time.

State Sen. Will Haskell said that guns that are bought in bulk are 64% more likely to be used in a crime.

His proposed bill would limit the purchase of guns to one per month.

Currently, there are no limits on how many firearms can be bought at once.

"Most of the hunters in my district tell me that they don't really purchase more than one gun per month," Haskell told WCBS 880’s Mack Rosenberg. “I hope that they'll come to the table on a very common sense restriction that will save lives.”

A similar law is already in place in New Jersey

The proposal comes just days after the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas as police waited for over an hour outside.

Vincent Jasunas
3d ago

Once again another mislead lawmaker. Granted the Texas shooter bought those guns legally, perhaps a federal age of 21, but that won't stop them either. What you need to do is strengthen the laws against people buying, selling and carrying guns illegally. Stop penalizing the legal gun owners and start going after the real criminals, you know the ones where everyday there's a shooting by someone possessing a gun illegally.

sweetshadow1
3d ago

another feel good law. most of the shootings could have been prevented if they followed the laws on the books. a teacher left the back door open in texas. duh

Susan Ross
2d ago

@Senator will haskell.. please state your sources for your statement because I can show you that it's completely wrong. STOP LYING TO FULFILL YOUR AGENDA

