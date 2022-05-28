ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve traveled with my toddler to 9 countries – easy tips to ensure he drifts off to sleep

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3n0j_0ftgJZ8T00

STARTING a family doesn’t have to instantly mean that your plans to travel the world must disappear forever.

If you know how to get your child to easily fall asleep, traveling to different countries will suddenly feel a whole lot easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbHrs_0ftgJZ8T00
Traveling with a young child is possible, according to Jordi Lippe-McGraw's tips Credit: Getty

A woman named Jordi Lippe-McGraw shared her story about how she’s able to accomplish a life of travel with a toddler to Insider.

She's been able to accomplish getting him to fall asleep while spending time away from home on vacation.

She explained that she and her husband traveled to every continent after their wedding day in 2015 - before having any children.

In 2018, she gave birth to their first son, but they weren’t ready to quit traveling just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cQPW_0ftgJZ8T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339m0a_0ftgJZ8T00

One of Jordi's first tips when it comes to traveling with little ones is requesting an accessible bathroom wherever you go.

If your child has to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, it will be a lot easier to handle the situation with a bathroom nearby.

Oftentimes, you’ll be able to request a complimentary upgrade that includes an accessible bathroom.

She even mentioned that hotel bathrooms have doubled as ideal sleeping spaces for her child in the past.

Jordi's second tip is utilizing something called a SlumberPod.

For those who have never heard of SlumberPods, they're blackout tents that can snuggly be pulled over nearly every hotel crib in existence.

The purpose of SlumberPods is to ensure enough darkness for your child to stay on their sleep schedule.

The SlumberPod will shield them from any sunlight that might peer in through hotel windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnZdQ_0ftgJZ8T00
According to Jordi, SlumberPods and bathroom upgrades can help with toddler's sleep schedules on vacation Credit: Getty

Jordi's next tip is to pack a sound machine when you’re traveling with your child.

Hotel sounds can wake a child up in the middle of the night whether it’s loud elevator dinging or partiers laughing obnoxiously throughout the hallways.

Sound machines can drown out any of that tacky noise.

The last tip from Jordi is to pack the comforts of home with you when you’re going on a trip.

Does your child have a favorite stuffed animal? If so, bring it!

Does your child love to fall asleep with a special blanket? Make sure to pack that!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22slTY_0ftgJZ8T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO31n_0ftgJZ8T00

Making sure your child can experience some of the same calm and peaceful sensations they have at home is super important.

Having kids truly doesn’t have to mean your traveling days are over for good.

