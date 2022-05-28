ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dognapping: 2 designer bulldogs stolen from Detroit family’s backyard

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Two designer bulldogs were dognapped from a Detroit home on Tuesday. The incident happened on May 24 in the 17300 block of Sorrento Avenue. The Detroit family said they let their dogs out around dinner time, and that is when their dogs were taken. Antanajah Butler,...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 8

Dexter
3d ago

Dogs more than likely stolen by someone they know....but if they're that valuable why leave them unattended....it's Detoilet thievery is a everyday thing there..

Reply
5
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire rekindled at Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT – A fire rekindled Tuesday morning at a popular Midtown restaurant that was completely destroyed by fire just days ago. Traffic Jam & Snug in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood caught fire again Tuesday after last week’s blaze somehow rekindled. On Friday, May 27, a fire ravaged the Detroit staple located at the corner of Second Avenue and West Canfield, rendering the entire building a total loss.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after Downtown Detroit robbery, shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A person was shot and killed early Monday in Downtown Detroit. Police said the victim was walking near Clifford and Columbia at about 2 a.m. when a car pulled up. A suspect announced a robbery then shot the victim and robbed them, police said. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves stealing steering wheels, columns in Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – There is a neighborhood crime alert Tuesday (May 31) night in Grosse Pointe Farms, with police asking for help to find those responsible for targeting cars in the area. Officials say thieves are breaking their way into Chevy Malibu’s and Impala’s, then ripping the...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
fox2detroit.com

12-year-old girl hit by car on Belle Isle beach dies

FOX 2 - A 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries Tuesday after a car drove onto the beach at Belle Isle on Memorial Day, then fled. The driver was on Riverbank Drive when he drove off the road and onto the beach, hitting two girls 12, and 14. The older victim has been upgraded to stable condition at a local hospital, according to Michigan State Police today.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Detroit Military Veteran Vanished While Riding His Bike Home

Randolph Duane Lovette is a military veteran, father of three, and a student at Western Michigan University. 35-year-old Randolph, nicknamed Randy, lived on Rutland Street, close to Grand River Avenue, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan. On May 20, 2010, Randolph was seen riding his bike in Redford, Michigan between the hours of 10 pm and 11 pm. He was on his way to his home on the west side of Detroit. Randolph never made it home. He has never been seen or heard from again.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Woman and 17-year-old girl robbed while riding scooters in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a 17-year-old girl were robbed at gunpoint Monday night while riding scooters in east Toledo. According to a police report, Chelsie Livingston, 31, and the minor noticed a red van was following them in the 600 block of Federal Street when Black male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and rushed them. One suspect pointed a gun at Livingston while trying to take her purse, and another suspect chased after the 17-year-old.
TOLEDO, OH
wdet.org

Bridge Detroit: Why a part of Rouge Park were recently set on fire

A grassy field in Rouge Park – Detroit’s largest park – was recently on fire. But it wasn’t an accident, it was on purpose. “It was set on fire as a prescribed burn or it can also be called a controlled burn,” says reporter Jena Brooker, who covered the burn for Bridge Detroit. “Fire is a practice that has been used for thousands of years by Indigenous people to maintain the health of different ecosystems.”
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Detroit Police#English#French
fox2detroit.com

6-year-old girl drowns in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark

MILFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 6-year-old girl drowned in Kent Lake on Monday afternoon. Police responded to Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark about a child who was missing around 5:30 p.m. "On the speaker they kept announcing how one kid after another went missing and everyone had been found...
MILFORD, MI
Detroit News

New podcast hopes to take bite out of Metro area crime

For more than four decades, Crime Stoppers of Michigan has played a key role in solving crimes throughout Detroit and beyond, and now a brand-new podcast will offer a voice for those who have lost loved ones to violent crime. Andrea Isom, a former Channel 7 reporter, will produce and...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Update: One Girl Dies From Injuries In Belle Isle Hit-And-Run, One Girl In Stable Condition

UPDATE: Michigan State Police released an update at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl is now in stable condition and the 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries. The suspect remains in custody. Police say they are still interviewing the suspect and have not determined motive or the cause of the crash yet.   (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two people on Belle Isle in Detroit on Monday. A 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti was located and taken into custody. Police say the driver of a Mercury four-door left the roadway while driving on Riverbank Drive, and drove onto the beach, hitting two victims. The driver fled the scene. The victims have been identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Both were critically hurt in the crash and are still in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Belle Isle was closed for a few hours on Memorial Day due to maximum vehicle capacity being reached and after the hit-and-run, the entrance to the island was blocked off. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy