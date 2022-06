An iconic member of a ridiculously wild cult classic TV show, Patrick Roach, the actor who plays Randy in “Trailer Park Boys,” is coming to 21st in Germantown for a night that mixes stand-up, games, crowd interaction and, of course, cheeseburgers. The shirtless antagonist who always tries to foil the plans of Ricky and the boys will be at 21st tonight — Tuesday, May 31 — as part of his “Cheeseburger Picnic Tour,” which begins at 8:15 p.m. with tickets priced at $25.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO