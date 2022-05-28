Snoop Dogg Recalls Fainting Upon Seeing Tupac Shakur After Fatal Las Vegas Shooting

Post Malone can’t wait to be a dad. The rapper, 26, told People on Wednesday that he is “pumped beyond belief” to welcome his and his pregnant girlfriend’s first baby. When asked whether parenting has always been “a dream” of his, the New York native recalled his favorite childhood toy. “As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere,” the Grammy nominee told the outlet. “It was a baby doll,” he continued. “And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted....

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO