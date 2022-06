The earliest days of my childhood -- and probably yours -- harken back to this being such a great time of year. Just out of school and past Memorial Day, the NBA Finals have pitted greats of the game of basketball against each other for decades. While my childhood centered around the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Lakers, yours may have even featured the 1980s Lakers-Celtics rivalries or the legacy of Michael Jordan in the 1990s.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO