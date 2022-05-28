ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Liz Cambage 'called Nigerian players monkeys' to kick off notorious basketball brawl - on the same day she 'said she wished she played for the African country because her Aussie team was racist'

By Shayne Bugden
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Aussie basketball star Liz Cambage allegedly used a disgraceful racist slur against the Nigerian team at a warm-up game in 2021, sparking a brawl that ended with her quitting the national team.

The former Opal has been accused of calling the Nigerians 'monkeys' after elbowing one of her opponents in the neck and slapping another in the face during the clash, which is still sending shockwaves through the Australian national team.

Cambage used the slur after a Nigerian player king-hit her in the head as retaliation for the two physical clashes, reported the Daily Telegraph, which also obtained a video showing the star appearing to strike her opponent Victoria Macaulay with the elbow.

A Nigerian player claims the Australian told one of her teammates on the day of the brawl that she wished she played for the African nation because her fellow Opals were racist, according to the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZRS9_0ftgIiEl00
Liz Cambage has been accused of calling Nigerian players 'monkeys' during an infamous brawl that derailed Australia's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeg4N_0ftgIiEl00
A Nigerian player claims the former Opals star told her that her Aussie teammates were racist and she wished she played for the African nation instead

'She was really complimenting us, and she was saying that her Australian team is racist. This was on the day of the scrimmage,' the player said.

'It's like something in a movie, unrealistic.'

Earlier this month former Opals captain Jenna O'Hea alleged Cambage told the Nigerian team to 'go back to your third world country' during the match, which was held in Las Vegas just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics.

One Nigerian player made the same allegation to the publication, with another adding, 'She did say, "Control your monkeys" or something like that.

'The stuff she was saying was ridiculous. It was uncalled for, it was dirty, and it was just a bad situation.'

The Nigerians were especially shocked by the alleged slurs because Cambage's father is from the African nation.

'As a black person, that would be something she would be offended by, so for her to say it, I believe that she just really wanted to cut deep,' one of the team said.

'For us being Nigerian, any other Nigerian we see – half, a quarter – if you're Nigerian we'll be calling you a sister,' another player explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hleD_0ftgIiEl00
The effect of Cambage's alleged slurs on the Nigerians was made worse by the fact her father is Nigerian, the report claims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BOhd_0ftgIiEl00
Nigerian players turned their back on the Aussie when she fronted their team to apologise

'Although she's Australian we knew she was half Nigerian so before then it was like she was one of us.

'That was another thing to cut deep, for her to do that and not show any remorse at all.'

She went to a Nigerian team dinner the day after the brawl to apologise but half the team turned her back on her, according to the report.

An Opal said one of the Nigerians retaliated for the elbow and face slap by punching Cambage in the temple from behind, causing her to crash into the Australian bench.

The brawl left some Opals in tears and the team's centre, Ezi Magbegor - who is of Nigerian heritage - was especially shattered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsOs5_0ftgIiEl00
The 30-year-old defended abandoning the Opals just weeks out from the Tokyo Games and said she never felt supported by her teammates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKXVW_0ftgIiEl00
Cambage's Opals teammate at the time she allegedly used the slurs, Ezi Magbegor (pictured), has Nigerian parents

Cambage was independently investigated and issued a formal reprimand - but not suspended or fined - after the practice game altercation derailed the Opals' Tokyo campaign.

She broke her silence on the controversy after the 'third world country' allegations were aired by posting a cryptic tweet that read, 'The truth will always come to light, and it ain't even dawn yet.'

An Opals teammate said Cambage gave a 'lighthearted' apology to the team, which was offside with her because she allegedly didn't participate much in their Olympic preparations.

They were further offended when the star took to Twitter to wish the Nigerian team luck in Tokyo just before the Games began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrOKi_0ftgIiEl00
The Opals were offended when Cambage took to Twitter to wish the Nigerian team luck at the Toyko Games just before the Olympics began

Cambage defended abandoning the Australian national basketball team weeks before the Olympics, claiming she didn't feel supported by teammates.

The basketball superstar said she is now 'living her best life' playing for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

'I'm supported, I'm protected on a level the Opals or the Australian team never gave to me,' she said.

That remark and the alleged 'third world country' slur prompted a furious response from Aussie basketball legends Andrew Bogut and Andrew Gaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRX5L_0ftgIiEl00
Aussie ex-NBA star Andrew Bogut claimed the full version of Cambage's verbal clash with the Nigerian team is 'beyond despicable'

'The thing that really, really grates at me is when she makes the comments to say she feels supported in Los Angeles at a level that wasn't there with the Australian team; and the suggestion that she was never supported by Australia, the Opals or Basketball Australia, that is highly offensive,' said Gaze.

'There was some behaviour from Liz that under any reasonable judgment, there would have been some significant repercussions.

'She was supported, not just by me, but many others along the way.'

Bogut insisted there was much worse to come on top of the alleged 'third world' slur.

'It's beyond despicable what was said and I truly believe if that was anyone else, we'd hear much more about it.

'There's much more in there that you can't say on radio ... there were some other words used that I would never repeat, that I would never say, to be honest with you.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bollywood star KK dies aged 53: Singer collapses following live show in Kolkata – hours after sharing a picture of the gig on Instagram

A popular Bollywood star has died after collapsing after his concert this evening, having shared images of the performance hours before. Singer KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, died this evening in Kolkata, India. The 53-year-old performed at Nazrul Mancha auditorium for almost an hour, and collapsed on return...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former Adelaide Crows star and anti-vaxxer Deni Varnhagen 'could return to AFLW in 2023' after SANFL changes its mandatory jab policy - and Port Adelaide 'are lining up a move for the two-time Premiership winner'

Two-time premiership winner Deni Varnhagen could make a sensational return to AFLW next year, after being dropped due to her Covid vaccination stance. Varnhagen, 29, is reportedly eyeing a 2023 return having won the flag twice with Adelaide in 2017 and 2019, while being named the club's best defensive player three years ago.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Albo's muso mate Billy Bragg is stoked the new PM quoted his lyrics in victory speech - as eagle-eyed followers spot a 'frugal' choice in his wardrobe

Anthony Albanese is new to the office of prime minister but has shown a fondness for old things - including recycling 1983 pop lyrics and wearing 15-year-old ties. In his first speech to the ALP caucus since the election of the new government, Mr Albanese quoted lyrics from UK left-wing firebrand singer Billy Bragg: 'Just because you're going forwards, doesn't mean I'm going backwards'.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Andrew Bogut
Person
Andrew Gaze
Person
Jenna O'hea
Person
Victoria Macaulay
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp thrills fans with surprise performance at Jeff Beck concert in England before meeting them outside venue after flying in straight from $100m libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp left his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and jetted to England where he surprised concertgoers by performing with Jeff Beck at the guitar legend’s show on Sunday. Depp spent Sunday night onstage after apparently flying straight to Sheffield City Hall to rock with Beck, performing a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Nigerians#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#African#Australian#The Daily Telegraph
Daily Mail

Golden coach returns for Mall pageant: Queen's famous carriage is seen on streets of London for first time in 20 years at Jubilee rehearsal

The spectacular Gold State Coach was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years yesterday. Despite thunder, hail and lightening, the priceless royal vehicle was seen in The Mall, pulled by eight Windsor Greys. Built in 1762, it is the third-oldest coach in the UK and will leave the Royal Mews for the first time since the Golden Jubilee. The Armed Forces also took to the streets from 4.30am to rehearse for Sunday’s £15million Jubilee pageant.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Kirsty Young says painful fibromyalgia left her struggling to do simple chores and 'walking away from Desert Island Discs was hard but it was clearly the only option' as she returns to the BBC to front the Queen's Jubilee coverage

Kirsty Young has revealed that she was unable to do simple chores and struggled with low moods because of her fibromyalgia. The Scottish broadcaster, 53, was diagnosed with secondary fibromyalgia in 2018, which is a condition that causes chronic pain throughout the body and makes sufferers extremely tired. She was also diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Channel 10 goes to extreme lengths to keep the winner of MasterChef a secret - after last year's outcome was 'leaked' to betting agencies

Channel 10 has filmed multiple endings for MasterChef Australia: Fans v Faves. The decision to pre-record winner announcements for both finalists was made after the outcome of last year's season was reportedly leaked, leading to a spike in 'suspicious activity' on betting websites. 'Multiple endings were recorded to ensure results...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
WNBA
Daily Mail

Bride brutally dumps her little sister as maid of honour live on radio because she's 'too tall and beautiful' compared to the rest of the 'round-faced' party

An Australian bride has booted her tall and attractive sister out of her bridal party as maid of honour because she 'doesn't fit the aesthetic' next to the other women. Aish called into the Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS FM to break the bad news to her younger sister Dash who she said 'assumed' the role of maid of honour when she got engaged and has 'a different look' from the rest of the bridesmaids.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Manchester City will play Liverpool at Leicester's King Power stadium in the Community Shield on July 30 - with the season's curtain raiser brought forward by a week to accommodate the winter World Cup break

Manchester City and Liverpool's meeting in the Community Shield next season will take place at Leicester's King Power stadium, it has been confirmed. Wembley, which usually stages the traditional season curtain raiser, is unable to do so this year as it is hosting the Women's European Championship final on July 31.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire blasts yobs over sick bomb threat to his family home in April as he speaks out for the first time about incident... with defender labelling the club 'one of the most loved and hated in the world'

Harry Maguire has hit out at the yobs who delivered a terrifying bomb threat to his home. Cheshire Police opened an investigation into the incident in April and, speaking for the first time about it, Manchester United skipper Maguire said: 'Obviously I'm in a position where I'm going to be criticised.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

French Football Federation claim 35,000 fans at Champions League final were ticketless or had 'fakes' - based on public transport figures - a day after French government angered Liverpool by claiming 40,000 turned up without valid tickets

The French Football Federation (FFF) has waded into the row over the shameful handling of the Champions League final by claiming that 35,000 people without tickets or with 'fake' tickets made their to the Stade de France. Supporters for both Liverpool and Real Madrid were kept in bottleneck queues for...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal's pleas to French Open organisers to change his match against Novak Djokovic to the daytime fall on deaf ears, with clash to be held under the lights - after legend hinted it could be his last at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal's pleas to the organisers of the French Open to change his quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic to the daytime have fallen on deaf ears, with the match, potentially his last ever at Roland Garros, to go ahead in the evening as planned. Veteran Nadal is the defending champion...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy