NYC DOE ‘disrespects’ observant Jews with public meetings on Sabbath: parent leader

By Susan Edelman
New York Post
 3 days ago

These meetings are not kosher.

The city Department of Education, which claims to be culturally responsive, committed “religious discrimination” by scheduling multiple public forums on Friday night — shutting out Sabbath-observant Jews and others who observe the day, a parent leader has complained.

On Friday evening, the DOE held four separate town halls with candidates competing for school superintendent jobs in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Zoom interviews of two parents vying for a seat on the citywide Panel for Educational Policy, a mayoral advisory board.

“I am appalled that some parents are expected to violate their religious beliefs to be part of the town halls or be excluded from the process,” Effi Zakry, a representative of Queens parents on the Citywide Council on High Schools, wrote to schools Chancellor David Banks.

The DOE ignored pleas to avoid the religious conflict, Zakry said, noting that Karen Wang, CCHS president, “has pointed this out several times and requested that the schedule be changed in order to respect the religious beliefs of Sabbath observers in NYC.

“But no one at the DOE bothered to show such respect to the Jewish community. Both Brooklyn and Queens happen to have the largest observant Jewish populations in NYC.”

Besides Jews, “some Christians and other groups observe the holy Sabbath,” Zakry wrote.

Parents representative Effi Zakry blasted Schools Chancellor David Banks over the DOE ignoring complaints from the Jewish community.
Stefan Jeremiah

The scheduling “is also disrespectful to families who lost loved ones and want to celebrate Memorial Day,” he added.

The DOE made no apology for the scheduling, saying it was set by parents in charge of the Community Education Councils.

“Parent leadership led the design of each town hall including confirming the date that best works for their community,” spokesman Nathaniel Styer said.

Daily News

Honesty about hate: America must be truthful about the sources of Anti-Asian violence

Today, the final day of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, President Biden is set to address the sharp rise in anti-Asian-American hate crimes and discuss the importance of inclusion and fair representation. But the event will likely be incomplete, filled with vague entreaties for everyone to get along and perhaps a few suggestions that the last president is singularly ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CNBC

As employers call workers back to the office, some AAPI women are on edge

There have been 10,905 bias instances reported by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from the start of the pandemic through the end of 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate. Women account for 62% of reported incidents, according to the group, which was created in early 2020 to document the surge in Covid-related harassment and violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Does Pulling Funding from CUNY Law School Because of School's Anti-Israel Resolution Violate First Amendment?

A Brooklyn councilwoman is pulling $50,000 in funding earmarked to the CUNY Law School because its faculty council endorsed a resolution in support of the pro-Palestinian boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. Inna Vernikov, a Ukranian-born Jew who represents a handful of heavily Jewish neighborhoods in southern Brooklyn, charges...
BROOKLYN, NY
