I’m a shopping expert – your favorite stores like Target and Kohl’s are getting smaller because of Covid

SOME of America's favorite retailers are shrinking in size - and stores could get even smaller in the future.

The pandemic changed the way consumers shop and retailers, like Target and Kohl's, are trying to keep up with demand.

Customers walking in and leaving a Target Credit: Getty

Starbucks is planning on releasing mini versions of its famed store Credit: Getty

Many of the shopping patterns seen during the height of the pandemic, like in-store pickup and delivery options, are here to stay, according to shopping experts at The Krazy Coupon Lady.

It means US retailers, like Target and Macy's, are opening smaller locations that will primarily serve those who choose to shop online.

Target

The popular retailer has opened more than 100 "small stores" , which range from 12,000 to 40,000 square feet, and will offer primarily drive-up, pick-up, and delivery services.

A regular Target store is 130,000 square feet.

The company also has plans to open convenience sized stores, which will be 6,000 square feet, that can fit on college campuses, tourist destinations, and other compacted areas.

Starbucks

The coffee chain is planning to open "pick-up only" locations that won't offer any seating.

Since more people are getting their coffee through the drive-thru, pick-up, or delivery options, the compacted versions of the coffee shop will primarily serve those customers.

The company reportedly plans to increase the number of stores from 33,000 to 55,000 by 2030.

Kohl's

In order to open new locations in more compact areas, Kohl's is planning to introduce smaller storefronts.

These locations will be 35,000 square feet as opposed to their predecessor which is 80,000 square feet.

These stores will open in Texas, West Virginia, Washington, and Massachusetts in June 2022, as reported by The Krazy Coupon Lady.

The smaller stores will also include Sephora Beauty sections.

Macy’s & Bloomingdale’s

Macy's has introduced "Market by Macy's" which is a tenth of the size, being only 20,000 square feet, of a normal Macy's store.

These locations will have a smaller selection of store products and will also offer pick-up options for customers.

The company's sister chain, Bloomingdale's, will open "Bloomie's" during the fall in Virginia.

These stores will be 22,000 square feet compared to the 200,000 square footage of a normal store.

Burger King

The fast-food chain will introduce a mini version of its restaurants that will feature three pick-up lanes.

One version of this model was introduced in Miami, Latin America, and the Caribbean in 2021.

One lane will be dedicated for delivery drivers who handle mobile orders and the other two lanes will be used by regular customers.

The entire ordering process will be touchless with customers using the BK app or website to order.

IKEA

In January 2021, IKEA opened a smaller version of its stores in Queens, New York.

The new store, which is 120,000 square feet compared to the usual 300,000 square footage of normal store, will be able to fit in shopping centers.

The company is planning to open more of the mini stores in urban areas.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club opened a "Sam's Club Now" in Texas. The smaller version of the warehouse store is 32,000 square feet compared to the usual 134,000 square footage of the company's other stores.

While fewer products will be available in "Sam's Club Now" , the new store will have more grocery and fresh food items, as reported by The Krazy Coupon Lady.

Like other mini stores, this location will offer delivery and in-store pickup options for customers.

Walgreens

The company is planning to open a total of 30 to 40 "pharmacy only" locations in an effort to boost revenue, expand, and cut costs.

Twenty of these stores are already open while the others are still being developed and built.

These new locations won't have a grocery section, will prioritize pharmacy and over-the-counter medicine sells, and offer pickup options for customers.

Nike

The fashion company is opening up to 200 compacted "Nike Live" stores.

These stores will open throughout the next two or three years.

These locations will only be available to customers who are apart of the Nike Plus loyalty program, a free membership initiative.

Inventory will only be available for a two-week period to reflect the given community's shopping patterns, as reported by The Krazy Coupon Lady.

Nordstrom

The retailer started opening "Nordstrom Local" in 2019. These stores are only 3,000 square feet compared to the typical 140,000 square footage of mall locations.

These stores have no inventory but are designed to assist with pick-up and delivery orders.

The compact stores will also offer alterations, repairs, and gift wrap services, as reported by The Krazy Coupon Lady.

Walmart has introduced smaller locations, known as the Walmart Neighborhood Market, in the past but have no plans to release any more compacted stores.

Meijer and Dollar General have introduced similar store concepts dating back to as early as 2017.

A vacant Burger King Credit: Getty

Macy's is planning to shrink the size of its stores Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS