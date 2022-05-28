Franklin baseball heads to the Regional Finals for the first time in school history

Bryan-College Station, Texas (May 31, 2021)- The Brazos Valley Bombers are back for another incredible summer of baseball and this year is looking like the most exciting season yet! The team returns to Edible Field this Thursday, June 2nd against the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7:05 PM. The Bombers are excited to offer fans and B/CS locals the opportunity to experience unique promotional nights, watch beautiful firework shows, participate in fun games, and so much more at Edible Field all season long! We at the Bombers aim to provide those in our community with safe, family-friendly, and super fun sporting experiences during the summer at Edible Field, we can’t wait to see you at the ballpark!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO