Madisonville, TX

Franklin baseball heads to the Regional Finals for the first time in school history

By Morgan Weaver
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions take down Central Heights, 3-0, to advance to the Regional Finals at Madisonville High School. No. 4 Franklin went into today’s...

www.kbtx.com

#Lions#Highschoolsports#The Regional Finals#Kbtx#Madisonville High School#Regional Final
