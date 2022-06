Fatal Accident Reported Near Power Inn Road Intersection. A deadly accident in the Florin area of Sacramento was reported on May 26. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), happened near the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue. The only additional information released by the CHP was that a minimum of one person had died in the crash. An investigation is underway by authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO