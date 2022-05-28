ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Incident at Arnot Mall results in closure

By Brandon Kyc
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCTlc_0ftgGhr600

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon.

According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter.

Troopers later determined that there were no reports of shots fired or any victims and that there is no credible threat at this time.

A mall representative told our reporter at the scene that police asked the stores to close and asked customers to leave.

One mall store owner said security noted something suspicious and alerted police. Mall customers were seen leaving in a very orderly fashion and the mall representative said management would issue a statement later.

This is currently a developing story, 18 News will update it as more information becomes available to us.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: May 23-30

During the week of Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29 the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 9 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 35 traffic tickets. Scott L. Franks of Owego was arrested following a probation check. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
OWEGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Weekend Southern Tier Shooting Threats Don’t Pan Out

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Candor woman arrested for Identity Theft

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) — A Candor woman has been arrested for allegedly using two victims’ personal information to spend thousands of dollars, according to New York State Police. Angela Kemp, 42, was arrested on May 25, 2022, after State Police started an investigation into an incident that occurred earlier this year. According to State Police, […]
CANDOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Horseheads#Wetm#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
NewsChannel 36

Missing Pair Found Safe After Reporting Missing on Chemung River

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A possible river rescue is underway along the Chemung River near the Town of Chemung on Tuesday night. First responders have staged at a boat launch near White Wagon Road, located near the CVS Distribution facility. Teams are also reportedly staged at other boat nearby. One scanner report indicated a crew staging at a boat launch just across the border into Pennsylvania near Sayre.
CHEMUNG, NY
13 WHAM

Man admits trying to rob Rochester restaurant

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man admitted his guilt Tuesday in an attempted robbery at a westside restaurant. Kashbi Sanders is facing up to eight years in prison for trying to rob People's Choice Kitchen on Brooks Avenue on Dec. 23, 2019. Armed with a gun, he tried to grab the restaurant owner's purse. A restaurant employee helped fight off Sanders and took away the gun. The employee was cut during the fight.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest […]
CORNING, NY
News 8 WROC

Crime Stoppers event raises money for Rochester police dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advantage Federal Credit Union hosted an event Tuesday to help Crime Stoppers pay for pups. The promotion allows customers to donate $1 to the Crime Stoppers Reward Fund and K9 initiative. In exchange, they’ll have their name displayed on paw prints inside multiple Advantage locations. Police officer Jason Cropo was at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
LANSING, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Bust One Person In Underage Drinking Sting

Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead after Elmira fatal house fire: EFD

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died in a fire in the City of Elmira that broke out late Sunday night and is still under investigation, according to the Elmira Fire Department. Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:00 a.m. on May 30, 2022. According to the Elmira Fire Department, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Dundee man ticketed in Penn Yan

Police say a Dundee man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Joey Johnston, 59, of Dundee for operating while having a suspended registration. Johnston was observed operating a vehicle on Maiden Lane in Penn Yan while having a suspended...
PENN YAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County Investigating Shooting in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
LANSING, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car suspended in air by power lines

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that an accident on Sunday caused a car to become caught in power lines on Emerson Street. A viewer, Vaughn Boler, sent us a video showing the car with its front suspended in the air by a cable and its back bumper on the ground.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy