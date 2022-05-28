Nebraska fans not happy with the Oklahoma game kickoff time

Nebraska Football learned the kickoff times for seven of its 12 regular-season games earlier in the week. One game-time Husker fans were interested to see was the September 17 match-up in Lincoln against the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the match-up will occur at 11:00 am on FOX, and to say Nebraska fans were less than pleased would be an understatement. Many of the Husker faithful took to social media in the days following their announcement to announce their disappointment. The general sentiment expressed is that in a match-up between two rivals with the history of these two schools, the game should be in prime time. Look below, and we have a sample of some of the tweets showing Nebraska fans expressing their frustration.

https://twitter.com/hus1ker/status/1530290684762243078

https://twitter.com/cole_neuhalfen/status/1529893996394184704

https://twitter.com/HuskerPure/status/1529937274565279781

https://twitter.com/theaaronmconner/status/1530031104547242013

https://twitter.com/LukeHeisler4/status/1529894657362210818

https://twitter.com/Ashontay_taytay/status/1530501623600107521

https://twitter.com/AndrewIsErnest/status/1529995830458982401

https://twitter.com/PokeVillain/status/1529895447120293925

https://twitter.com/MikeHeller402/status/1529907005384708117

https://twitter.com/apodzimek87/status/1529897268119482368

https://twitter.com/HiebnerMike/status/1529896148319842307

https://twitter.com/GrandpaJarhead/status/1529948269828268042

