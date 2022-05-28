ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Gorman blasts first homer, Goldschmidt stays hot in Cardinals’ 8-3 win over Brewers

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Saturday.

Liberatore (1-0), the organization’s minor league player of the year for last season, pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three.

Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs while extending his hitting streak to 19 games.

It was the first time the Cardinals had two players with four RBIs in the same game since Sept. 27, 2016, when Aledmys Diaz and Jhonny Peralta accomplished the feat.

Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee in the ninth. Keston Hiura also went deep.

Gorman’s 449-foot drive cleared the bullpen in right field in the first. With an exit velocity of 110.6 mph off the bat, it was the longest home run in Busch Stadium this season.

Gorman added an RBI single in the third, and Goldschmidt made it 5-0 with three-run shot that landed in the stands just past the outstretched glove of center fielder Lorenzo Cain. Goldschmidt has reached safely in a career-high 33 straight games.

Gorman hit a two-run double and Goldschmidt singled him home as the Cardinals blew it open with three more in the fourth.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (3-5) gave up a career-high eight runs, five earned, in four innings.

WELCOME BACK

The Brewers recalled right-hander Miguel Sánchez from Triple-A Nashville. He worked two perfect innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: An update on RHP Brandon Woodruff (right ankle inflammation) will be provided when the team goes to Chicago next week. … RHP Luis Perdomo (right elbow effusion) was placed on the 15-day injured list. … SS Willy Adames (high left ankle sprain) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Carolina on Sunday.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) could go out on a minor league rehab assignment early next week.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.96 ERA) will start for the Cardinals in the finale of a four-game set Sunday against the Brewers and RHP Corbin Burnes (2-2, 2.18 ERA). Mikolas allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in a win over Milwaukee on April 15, and his six career wins against the Brewers are his most against any team. Burnes went 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in four starts against St. Louis last season.

Bears bash Braves in Valley tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The underdog Missouri State Bears were hunting for another victory Friday afternoon in the Valley baseball tournament. The Bears stunned the top seed Southern Illinois to advance to the action against Bradley. Missouri State is the sixth seed, the Braves are the fourth seed. And the Bears strike first in the first, Drake Baldwin […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Late-night homicide under investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A fatal shooting on Saturday night is currently under investigation in Springfield. At about 10:25 p.m. on May 28, police were dispatched to 2652 S. Glenview Ave. after reports of a shooting. On arrival, officers found one victim, 42-year-old Ada Hodgkins, who had suffered from a gunshot wound. Hodgkins was hospitalized and later […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Large police presence at Kum and Go on West Bypass

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large police presence was at the Kum and Go on West Bypass and Chestnut Tuesday, May 31. Springfield Police have cleared the scene but said they have one person in custody. According to SPD, they received a call from the store clerk concerning a person who was asleep in their vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Police reveal motive for Memorial Day weekend shooting in downtown Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — Matthew Dedmon was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a shooting that happened Saturday, May 28, 2022, in downtown Ozark. Dedmon is accused of shooting and killing Joe Newburn. Investigators said Dedmon shot Newburn because Newburn was allegedly having an affair with his wife. According to the probable cause […]
OZARK, MO
Man drowns in Elk River over Memorial Day weekend

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported its first drowning for the Memorial Holiday weekend. The incident happened Sunday, May 29, at the Elk River. According to MSHP, Matthew Frazier, 40, was entering the Elk River in McDonald County to retrieve a boat paddle when he got swept downstream. Frazier become too […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Ozark square

UPDATE 5/29: One suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Matthew Dedmon, 47, of Springfield was arrested and is being held without bond in Christian County. The victim has been identified as Joe Newburn, 57, of Ozark. A possible motive for the shooting has not yet been made known. UPDATE 3:50 P.M.: The […]
OZARK, MO
Heather Lewis says goodbye to KOLR10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 12 years as a journalist, KOLR10 evening anchor Heather Lewis is leaving the industry, but it's for a great reason: to pursue a career that allows her to spend more time with her three children. Heather has been a part of the KOLR10 family for seven years, beginning her career in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Aurora man indicted for meth conspiracy

AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora resident was indicted for his part in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol were seized by authorities during the investigation. Brian Hall, 44-years-old, is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to […]
AURORA, MO
Bolivar man killed in single-vehicle crash on Memorial Day

NEAR BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 38-year-old man from Bolivar was killed Monday morning when his car skidded off the road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said William Dickey crossed the center of Missouri 32 just west of Bolivar right before 6:00 a.m. Monday. MSHP said Dickey's car began to skid, traveled off the […]
BOLIVAR, MO
Waynesville man charged after Memorial Day assault

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was arrested for 1st-Degree Domestic Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm on Memorial Day. According to a release from the Texas County Sheriff's Office, a woman told authorities that she was driving on Hartville Road south of Licking with a male passenger on […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
