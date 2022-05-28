Deputies' union steps up challenge as Ventura County sheriff's race enters final stretch

For more local elections coverage, visit vcstar.com/news/elections/

The race for Ventura County sheriff has kept its white-knuckle feel heading into the final weeks before the June 7 primary.

The high-profile contest has incumbent Sheriff Bill Ayub challenged by a colleague, Cmdr. Jim Fryhoff, who has been endorsed by the deputies' union. The two-man race will be decided in the primary .

The agency's internal divisions have become public as Ayub, Fryhoff and their respective supporters have sparred along the campaign trail.

On Monday, the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs' Association stepped up its challenge against the sitting sheriff by circulating a press release with screen shots of text messages and emails from Ayub supporters and of notes taken during phone calls with them.

In the eight-page release, the union claims it has been "under attack" by Ayub because the group endorsed Fryhoff.

Ayub, in response, described the document as campaign rhetoric "conspicuously released two weeks before the election."

In terms of content, the May 23 release covers several topics the candidates have addressed during debates and interviews: how Ayub has changed the process for promoting captains, whether the union's support for Fryhoff reflects sentiments of its board or rank-and-file deputies and complaints that the group's president, Sgt. Nick Odenath, hasn't been granted a release to perform union duties full time. Odenath currently has a half-time release.

The release also accuses Ayub and his administration of "spreading false information and making threats of retaliation" against the union and its leaders over the group's support of Fryhoff.

The union represents about 750 deputies and sworn investigators with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Fryhoff said he was not involved with the press release and had no knowledge of it.

"I am trying to run a positive campaign," he said.

The release says Odenath and Kasey Sirodi, a civilian attorney who serves as its executive director, were contacted over the summer — as the union prepared to endorse Fryhoff — by an upper-echelon retiree who warned Odenath the move would jeopardize future promotions and specialized assignments.

Odenath's handwritten notes concerning the conversation, which are included in the release, indicate the caller said he hadn't talked to Ayub about the matter.

"'This is me talking,'" the notes show the caller saying.

Ready to vote?: Voting centers open throughout Ventura County on Saturday

Another page includes screen shots of a text message from a member of Ayub's top staff, also sent before the union announced its endorsement, urging Odenath to call the retiree and listen to what he had to say.

Ayub, in a text message, denied the union's claims of retaliation.

"I am not a villainous bully," he wrote. "Odenath and other open Fryhoff supporters ... have been promoted or received specialized assignments since the endorsement. The claims that I am prone to bullying and retaliation are absolutely baseless."

Sirodi, in an interview, said the relationship between the union and the sitting sheriff "is already broken."

"We're standing up for our members," she said of the release and its potential impacts.

From the union's vantage point, the division grew in part out of what deputies felt was a lack of leadership during the pandemic, according to a letter the group wrote to Ayub in April 2020.

At the time, Fryhoff served as police chief of Thousand Oaks, overseeing patrol deputies in the east county. The letter says east county deputies were told to make no unnecessary contacts to assure their safety, while west county deputies were told to continue making routine arrests and writing tickets. The letter claims the deputies felt "rudderless" because they hadn't heard directly from the sheriff.

Another sore point during the campaign was Ayub's decision to transfer Fryhoff in June, shortly before Fryhoff pulled papers to run for sheriff, from the high-profile police chief position to oversee the jails unit.

Ayub said during a debate earlier this month the transfer was based on matters of subordination to a ranking officer. "I was unhappy with the performance that was being conducted, and I made a move," he said during the debate, after Fryhoff said the sheriff had permission to release his entire personnel file with only positive reviews.

Also in the final weeks of the race, the latest campaign finance reports show money continues to be spent by and for both candidates.

Ayub picked up the pace on spending, the reports show..

The sheriff reported spending almost $78,000 in a one-month period that ended May 21, more than triple Fryhoff’s total of almost $23,000.

Since the beginning of the year Ayub has outspent Fryhoff by almost $60,000.

Both men also benefited from spending campaigns by outside interests.

The union representing deputy sheriffs has reported spending $124,000 on mailers supporting Fryhoff and another $14,000 on an anti-Ayub mailer.

A committee made up of law enforcement and tribal interests has spent $77,000 to defeat Fryhoff, some of it on television ads.

June 7 primary election

Ventura County will be conducting the election under a new California Voter's Choice Act model that allows voters to choose how, when and where to cast their ballots.

Ballots: Mail-in ballots are sent to all registered voters starting May 9.

When and where to vote: Mail or drop off ballots by June 7 or vote in person May 28 – June 7 at county voting centers. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Election Day, when they run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote early in person beginning May 9 at the Ventura County Elections Division office on the bottom floor of the county's Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Voter registration deadlines : Online by May 23 and in person through June 7.

To check registration status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Learn more: venturavote.org

Latest election news: vcstar.com/news/elections/

-- Staff writer Kathleen Wilson contributed to this report.

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Deputies' union steps up challenge as Ventura County sheriff's race enters final stretch