Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle, King by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 05:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Potter; Roberts Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Carson, northeastern Oldham, Hutchinson, northwestern Gray, northern Potter, southwestern Roberts and southern Moore Counties through 600 AM CDT At 514 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boys Ranch to 4 miles east of Four Way to near Sanford to near Pampa. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, Valley De Oro, Boys Ranch, Pringle, Four Way, Kingsmill, Masterson and Lake Meredith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
