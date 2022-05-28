ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottle County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle, King by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WHEELER AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 649 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Mobeetie, or 13 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Briscoe, Wheeler, Allison, New Mobeetie and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRAY AND SOUTH CENTRAL ROBERTS COUNTIES At 519 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Kingsmill, or 10 miles south of Pampa, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pampa and Lefors. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Moore, Oldham, Potter, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 05:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Potter; Roberts Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Carson, northeastern Oldham, Hutchinson, northwestern Gray, northern Potter, southwestern Roberts and southern Moore Counties through 600 AM CDT At 514 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boys Ranch to 4 miles east of Four Way to near Sanford to near Pampa. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, Valley De Oro, Boys Ranch, Pringle, Four Way, Kingsmill, Masterson and Lake Meredith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX

