ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, KY

American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe praises girlfriend Leticia Cline after she reveals shocking new career path

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hm7AX_0ftgGKkV00

AMERICAN Pickers' Mike Wolfe has praised his girlfriend Leticia Cline after she revealed her shocking new career path.

Leticia, 43, has announced she is running for Mayor of her "hometown, Cave City, Kentucky."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEE8F_0ftgGKkV00
American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's girlfriend Leticia Cline announced she is running for mayor Credit: Instagram/@leticiacline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EE7EH_0ftgGKkV00
The couple have kept their relationship out of the spotlight Credit: Instagram

In an Instagram photo, the former Playboy model posed in front of the Warren County Courthouse.

She wore a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Leticia showed off the tattoos on her arms as she smiled for the camera.

In the lengthy post, Leticia admitted her candidacy for Cave City mayor was personal for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RezYF_0ftgGKkV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiTts_0ftgGKkV00

She was influenced by her father, "who had to work until he died with no retirement."

Leticia is running "for women," especially like her mother, "who raised two little girls" while sacrificing "her lunch."

Leticia pledged to be the "voice" of the "citizens of Cave City," who she claimed have not had one "for decades."

She promised that "the first thing on my agenda" is to create a city that her "community" might "want to see."

Leticia concluded: "I truly love working hard to make this city better, and I know, without a doubt, that I can with your support."

Leticia's run for mayor was praised by the American Pickers cast in the comments section.

Boyfriend Mike, 57, said: "So proud!" along with a red heart emoji.

His co-star Danielle Colby, 46, wrote: "This is truly inspiring."

THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Leticia and Mike went public with their relationship back in August 2021.

Their romance took place after his ex-wife Jodi Faeth filed for divorce in November 2020.

One year later, Mike finalized his divorce with Jodi after about ten years of marriage.

The History Channel star shares his daughter Charlie with Jodi.

FRANK'S FIRING

Meanwhile, former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz, 58, was fired from the series in July 2021.

A source close to Frank exclusively revealed to The Sun that Mike has not reached out to him since the firing.

The insider claimed: “Mike hasn’t reached out to Frank. He could care less.

“They both came from nothing. Money just changed Mike. It changed Frank too.”

Frank and Mike were childhood friends and grew up together in Davenport, Iowa.

The two reportedly had a falling out before Frank was replaced by Mike's brother Robbie in the reality series.

RATINGS DROP

Since Frank's firing, The Sun revealed that the show's ratings have plummeted and have dropped to under one million viewers in January and last July, for the first time in years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22slTY_0ftgGKkV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO31n_0ftgGKkV00

Episodes featuring Frank have had much higher ratings - including his final show on March 2020, which had about 1,282,000 viewers tuning in.

Fans started to boycott the reality series due to Frank’s firing as many viewers have slammed Robbie as a “boring” replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUgsv_0ftgGKkV00
Leticia promised to be the 'voice' for the 'citizens of Cave City' Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4chp_0ftgGKkV00
'So proud,' Mike said of Leticia's new goal Credit: Instagram/chrisallenskywx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHRug_0ftgGKkV00
All this comes as Mike's show continues to suffer in the ratings after Frank Fritz's firing Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 31

Howl at the moon.
3d ago

she would never be with him if he didn't make good money from the History Channel.

Reply(6)
14
Old fat man
2d ago

he has treated everybody wrong except for his the girl he's with now and he probably will with her eventually

Reply
3
Tim GRUSS
2d ago

I didn't believe this show was still on television let alone it has anybody watching it

Reply
4
Related
OK! Magazine

Estranged For Good? 'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Has Not Spoken With Ex-Co Star Frank Fritz Since Firing

Mike Wolfe still has not spoken to American Pickers costar and former friend Frank Fritz. After the How to Pick Vintage Motorcycles author, 58, was axed from the hit series after taking time out to recover from back surgery, a source close to Wolfe, 57, confirmed he has yet to reconnect with Fritz since he left the show. “Mike hasn’t reached out to Frank, he could care less," an insider close to the Nashville Flipped dished to The Sun. “They both came from nothing. Money just changed Mike. It changed Frank too." 'AMERICAN PICKERS' STAR MIKE WOLFE REPORTEDLY WANTS FIRED...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
City
Cave City, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leticia Cline
Person
Danielle Colby
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
realitytitbit.com

Gideon no longer has a 600-Lb Life and he's split from wife Kayleigh

The patients on TLC’s My 600-Lb Life are determined to regain control of their lives. Many of the people who have appeared on the show turn to food for comfort or as a coping mechanism for traumatic things they’ve experienced. Many of the stories detail events that happened in the patients’ childhood but with the help of Dr Now, a Texas-based gastroenterologist, some are able to change their lives for the better.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Pickers
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
OK! Magazine

Flying Solo: Hailey Bieber Stuns In White Without Husband Justin Bieber At The 2022 Met Gala

Hailey Bieber was a vision in white on the Met Gala red carpet — without Justin Bieber. The supermodel, 25, showed up to Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 2, in head to toe Hollywood glam, stunning in a sheer white Saint Laurent number she complimented with a mesmerizing white cape with feathers. She completed her idyllic look with a sleek updo. Hailey paired the cream look with sleek top knot, black pantyhose and strappy peep-toe stilettos, telling Vogue that she was channeling supermodel Jerry Hall. To no one's surprise, the 25-year-old rose up to the occasion when...
MANHATTAN, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
462K+
Followers
27K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy