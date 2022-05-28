American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe praises girlfriend Leticia Cline after she reveals shocking new career path

AMERICAN Pickers' Mike Wolfe has praised his girlfriend Leticia Cline after she revealed her shocking new career path.

Leticia, 43, has announced she is running for Mayor of her "hometown, Cave City, Kentucky."

In an Instagram photo, the former Playboy model posed in front of the Warren County Courthouse.

She wore a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Leticia showed off the tattoos on her arms as she smiled for the camera.

In the lengthy post, Leticia admitted her candidacy for Cave City mayor was personal for her.

She was influenced by her father, "who had to work until he died with no retirement."

Leticia is running "for women," especially like her mother, "who raised two little girls" while sacrificing "her lunch."

Leticia pledged to be the "voice" of the "citizens of Cave City," who she claimed have not had one "for decades."

She promised that "the first thing on my agenda" is to create a city that her "community" might "want to see."

Leticia concluded: "I truly love working hard to make this city better, and I know, without a doubt, that I can with your support."

Leticia's run for mayor was praised by the American Pickers cast in the comments section.

Boyfriend Mike, 57, said: "So proud!" along with a red heart emoji.

His co-star Danielle Colby, 46, wrote: "This is truly inspiring."

THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Leticia and Mike went public with their relationship back in August 2021.

Their romance took place after his ex-wife Jodi Faeth filed for divorce in November 2020.

One year later, Mike finalized his divorce with Jodi after about ten years of marriage.

The History Channel star shares his daughter Charlie with Jodi.

FRANK'S FIRING

Meanwhile, former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz, 58, was fired from the series in July 2021.

A source close to Frank exclusively revealed to The Sun that Mike has not reached out to him since the firing.

The insider claimed: “Mike hasn’t reached out to Frank. He could care less.

“They both came from nothing. Money just changed Mike. It changed Frank too.”

Frank and Mike were childhood friends and grew up together in Davenport, Iowa.

The two reportedly had a falling out before Frank was replaced by Mike's brother Robbie in the reality series.

RATINGS DROP

Since Frank's firing, The Sun revealed that the show's ratings have plummeted and have dropped to under one million viewers in January and last July, for the first time in years.

Episodes featuring Frank have had much higher ratings - including his final show on March 2020, which had about 1,282,000 viewers tuning in.

Fans started to boycott the reality series due to Frank’s firing as many viewers have slammed Robbie as a “boring” replacement.

