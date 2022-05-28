ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Outing vs. Yankees on Saturday

By Tom Brew
 3 days ago

After a few early hiccups, Corey Kluber was tremendous on Saturday, pitching well for six innings in his start against the New York Yankees. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' breakdown on Kluber's day, plus the cumulative stats for the entire starting rotation in 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber was in trouble early, giving up two hits on his first six pitches, but he settled down from there and was awesome, facing the minimum he rest of the way through six innings.

He left with the score tied 1-1 after six innings. He allowed only three hits kept the Rays in the game.

  • POSTGAME UPDATE: The Rays came back to win 3-1. Here's the full game story. CLICK HERE

Here are Kluber's numbers from Saturday, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

  • Starter: Corey Kluber
  • Game: Saturday (May 28) vs. New York Yankees
  • Decision: None
  • Team result: Rays won 3-1, are now 27-19 on the season.
  • Innings pitched: 6.0
  • Total pitches: 80
  • Strikes: 54
  • Runs allowed: 1
  • Earned runs: 1
  • Hits allowed: 3
  • Walks allowed: 0
  • Total strikeouts: 5
  • Status upon departure: Corey Kluber gave up two hits in his first six pitches and gave up that first inning run, but he was great from there, facing the minimum the rest or the way. He left after six innings, and the Rays tied the game in the bottom half. J.P. Feyereisen came in to pitch the seventh inning, with the score tied 1-1.
  • The skinny: Kluber did a great job of settling down, a great reminder that having his veteran presence is valuable.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

  • Starters: Shane McClanahan (9), Drew Rasmussen (9), Corey Kluber
    (9), Ryan Yarbrough (4), Jeffrey Springs (4), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
  • Games: 39 (7 openers, not included in numbers)
  • Decisions: 13-11 through Saturday
  • - Most wins: Drew Rasmussen (5)
  • Team result: 27-19 through Saturday
  • Innings pitched (avg.): 186.0/4.77
  • - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)
  • - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total pitches (avg.): 2,978/76.36
  • - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
  • - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total strikeouts (avg.): 195/5.00
  • - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
  • Runs allowed (avg.): 75/1.92
  • Earned runs (avg.): 70/1.79
  • Hits allowed (avg.): 154/3.95
  • - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
  • Walks allowed (avg.): 50/1.28
  • Starter ERA: 3.39

Watch Corey Kluber's postgame press conference

Corey_Kluber_Rays_Beat_Yankees_ 0528 (; 2:11)

Comments / 0

