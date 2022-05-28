ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Lincoln rallies past Washington to reach State Title

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln overcame an early three run deficit to pick up the 7-6 win over east side rival, Sioux Falls Washington.

The Patriots will now meet Mitchell in the 2022 State Championship on Saturday evening. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will be at the contest and you can follow the action on his Twitter account, @KELOSweeter.

Washington struck first in Saturday’s semifinal as Myles Rees singled in a run in the first inning.

However, the Patriots came right back with a two RBI triple from Ryan Husman. That Lincoln a 2-1.

Then came a four run second inning for the Warriors as they raced out to a 5-2 lead after just two innings.

Both teams would exchange runs, but finally in the fifth, the Patriots were able to scratch across two runs to even the contest at six runs a piece.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Lincoln would capture the lead back on an RBI single. That hit would prove to be the difference.

Lincoln would claim the 7-6 win over Washington.

KELOLAND

Dell Rapids cruises past Madison to reach championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids baseball team is headed back to the Class ‘B’ State Championship, following a 7-0 win over Madison is the semifinals. The Quarriers used a four run fourth inning to build a lead and power to the win on Tuesday. Dell Rapids will now await the winner of […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

I-90 Speedway Highlights

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – At the I-90 speedway in Hartford, South Dakota the Hobby Stock feature, was a tight race throughout but in the end it was Landon Krohn of Rowena, South Dakota who would take home the win. Moving onto B-Mods, Miah Christensen of Sioux Falls piloted the 187 mod car across the line […]
HARTFORD, SD
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 104.7

Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska, Including the Sioux Falls area, in effect until 6:00 PM Monday, May 30, 2022. From the National Weather Service:. "Severe storm development is underway from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Race fans ride out storm in pop-up camper at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Jay Mindt, an Aberdeen man, recently experienced what he hopes to be a once in a lifetime experience while camping at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. Mindt and his friend Linda, who hails from Florida, have been traveling to racetracks across the region...
BRANDON, SD
