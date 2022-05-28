District Five Clean Energy students perform walk-through energy audit
3 days ago
A team of Clean Energy Technology students from the Center for Advanced Technical Studies (The Center) had the pleasure of participating in a walk-through energy audit of Chapin Middle School. This audit was to teach the students how to identify and resolve issues regarding energy loss and conservation as well as...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns to South Carolina on Wednesday, June 1st. Every year the Department of Social Services partners with the USDA and senior serving organizations to give nutritious produces to seniors in all 46 counties. To qualify the senior must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of around $23,000 or less. Each will receive 25 dollars in the form of five checks to purchase the produce.
The Innovista area is paving the way for street innovation in Columbia. The Greene St. Bridge Project is a part of the Innovista Master Plan, which aims to create an urban neighborhood feel inside of the city. The Greene St. Bridge Project will extend Greene St. over the rail lines...
West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - The City of West Columbia Riverside Water Treatment Facility is aware of concerns about a taste and odor in the drinking water, according to the City of West Columbia. According to Communications and Technology Director Anna Huffman, the water supply has been thoroughly tested and meets all SCDHEC standards. The water distributed by the Riverside Water Treatment Facility is safe to drink. The issue is one of aesthetics, and not a water quality concern.
The process to clean up the coal tar in the Congaree River has begun. Dominion Energy has contracted a company to build two coffer dams on the Columbia side of the river. The first coffer dam will be built across from the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. Roads and a workspace...
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Columbia water department say they have received several complaints about an earthy taste in the drinking water in downtown. Officials say it is the result of elevated algae levels in the water and is harmless. A spokesman for the city says...
Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better choice when it comes to processing South Carolina's high-quality beef right here in state. The SC Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that a group of South Carolina cattle farmers has formed a cooperative association with the goals of increasing beef processing capacity in South Carolina and jointly creating a South Carolina-branded beef product. The co-op is currently soliciting members from across South Carolina. Beef farmers who wish to join this association should contact them by email at wagyu4you@gmail.com.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — City of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to meet Thursday, June 2, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall in Columbia. On the agenda for the meeting are four projects -- three of which are new construction/businesses:. Daquon Doyle is seeking an...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. James E. Clyburn and South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers are scheduled to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Highway 21/178 Bypass Corridor in Orangeburg. The 2 p.m. ceremony will take place on the SC State pedestrian overpass on Chestnut Street....
NORTH – During public comments during the regular North Town Council meeting Monday evening, May 9, a lawyer speaking for Rose Stroman requested that the town release a plat of an undeveloped roadway that dates back to 1923 to her and stated that this would release the town of any liability for it.
Angela Yong Sellers arrived in Columbia in 2001 and has called the city home ever since. She and her business, Fit Columbia, have become a familiar and beloved part of the community. Sellers is part of the Class of 2022 of Experience Columbia SC Ambassadors, and a chance encounter may...
West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - A HAWK traffic signal was installed some time ago on Sunset Boulevard in front of the Capitol Square Shopping Center and the poultry processing plant at 420 Sunset Boulevard in the city of West Columbia. According to spokesperson for the city, drivers and pedestrians continue to report they are unsure of how to proceed when the lights are flashing red. According to the city, drivers should treat the flashing signal as a stop sign and proceed when the roadway is clear of pedestrian traffic. When the light is solid red, treat it as a stoplight. Pedestrians should only cross with caution, if the lights are flashing red and vehicles are stopped, or if the lights are solid red, and all vehicles are stopped.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to the summer season, which means boaters are back out on the water. While many people head to Lake Murray, a lot of people also head to Lake Wateree. With the return of boaters, small businesses on...
Our beloved Silver Lining Club is a game-changer in supporting caregivers here in SC. We created this respite program for our caregivers to get a 4-hour break each Wednesday to help prevent burnout and to encourage self-care. Not only did Silver Lining Club assist in supporting our caregivers but it ended up being so much more for the participants.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Salkehatchie Summer Service will return to limited action this summer, following a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Kathy Hart and Haley McLaughlin stopped by News19 This Morning to talk about the camp’s return. Volunteers in a Salkehatchie Summer Service Camp...
After the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, our nation mourns the loss of 19 children and 2 teachers in what is becoming a more frequent reality than an infrequent occurrence. School leaders across the country grapple with the question of how to assure students, parents, teachers, staff, and the community that schools will be safe and secure learning environments. Tuesday, May 24th was the 213th mass shooting of the year, and our collective trauma creates a collective awareness that Robb Elementary will not be the last school shooting our nation will experience. A report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published in February 2021, stated that gun violence is the leading cause of death for American youth under the age of 19. So how will School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and educators?
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re staying in town this weekend, the City of Columbia is opening the pools and splash pads to help cool off! Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks will open Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again on Sunday.
Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Stephen A. Deyo Jr. to principal of Gilbert Elementary School, effective July 1. Deyo replaces current GES Principal Will Moody, who is taking on a new role as the district’s employee development coordinator. Deyo currently serves as the assistant principal at Pelion Elementary School.
Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
