ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

District Five Clean Energy students perform walk-through energy audit

thenewirmonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Clean Energy Technology students from the Center for Advanced Technical Studies (The Center) had the pleasure of participating in a walk-through energy audit of Chapin Middle School. This audit was to teach the students how to identify and resolve issues regarding energy loss and conservation as well as...

thenewirmonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program kicks off June 1st

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns to South Carolina on Wednesday, June 1st. Every year the Department of Social Services partners with the USDA and senior serving organizations to give nutritious produces to seniors in all 46 counties. To qualify the senior must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of around $23,000 or less. Each will receive 25 dollars in the form of five checks to purchase the produce.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

City of West Columbia addresses water taste and odor concerns from Riverside Treatment Facility

West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - The City of West Columbia Riverside Water Treatment Facility is aware of concerns about a taste and odor in the drinking water, according to the City of West Columbia. According to Communications and Technology Director Anna Huffman, the water supply has been thoroughly tested and meets all SCDHEC standards. The water distributed by the Riverside Water Treatment Facility is safe to drink. The issue is one of aesthetics, and not a water quality concern.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapin, SC
Business
City
Chapin, SC
Chapin, SC
Education
abccolumbia.com

City responds to claims of “earthy” tasting water

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Columbia water department say they have received several complaints about an earthy taste in the drinking water in downtown. Officials say it is the result of elevated algae levels in the water and is harmless. A spokesman for the city says...
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better option for processing South Carolina beef

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better choice when it comes to processing South Carolina's high-quality beef right here in state. The SC Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that a group of South Carolina cattle farmers has formed a cooperative association with the goals of increasing beef processing capacity in South Carolina and jointly creating a South Carolina-branded beef product. The co-op is currently soliciting members from across South Carolina. Beef farmers who wish to join this association should contact them by email at wagyu4you@gmail.com.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Energy Systems#Energy Conservation#Auditing#Clean Energy Technology#Chapin Middle School#Mcec
swlexledger.com

City of West Columbia continues to educate public about HAWK traffic light on Sunset Boulevard

West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - A HAWK traffic signal was installed some time ago on Sunset Boulevard in front of the Capitol Square Shopping Center and the poultry processing plant at 420 Sunset Boulevard in the city of West Columbia. According to spokesperson for the city, drivers and pedestrians continue to report they are unsure of how to proceed when the lights are flashing red. According to the city, drivers should treat the flashing signal as a stop sign and proceed when the roadway is clear of pedestrian traffic. When the light is solid red, treat it as a stoplight. Pedestrians should only cross with caution, if the lights are flashing red and vehicles are stopped, or if the lights are solid red, and all vehicles are stopped.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
thenewirmonews.com

Silver Lining Club is a Game Changer for Caregivers

Our beloved Silver Lining Club is a game-changer in supporting caregivers here in SC. We created this respite program for our caregivers to get a 4-hour break each Wednesday to help prevent burnout and to encourage self-care. Not only did Silver Lining Club assist in supporting our caregivers but it ended up being so much more for the participants.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

In Our Schools: Safety and Security

After the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, our nation mourns the loss of 19 children and 2 teachers in what is becoming a more frequent reality than an infrequent occurrence. School leaders across the country grapple with the question of how to assure students, parents, teachers, staff, and the community that schools will be safe and secure learning environments. Tuesday, May 24th was the 213th mass shooting of the year, and our collective trauma creates a collective awareness that Robb Elementary will not be the last school shooting our nation will experience. A report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published in February 2021, stated that gun violence is the leading cause of death for American youth under the age of 19. So how will School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and educators?
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Need to cool off? Pools now open in the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re staying in town this weekend, the City of Columbia is opening the pools and splash pads to help cool off! Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks will open Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington One names new principal at Gilbert Elementary

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Stephen A. Deyo Jr. to principal of Gilbert Elementary School, effective July 1. Deyo replaces current GES Principal Will Moody, who is taking on a new role as the district’s employee development coordinator. Deyo currently serves as the assistant principal at Pelion Elementary School.
LEXINGTON, SC
clemson.edu

Downy mildew detected on South Carolina cucurbits

Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy