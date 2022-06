Leave it to the young, and the Latino to create change. As the country and the Uvalde community struggles to understand the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in one of the nation’s worst mass school shootings, the North Texas Youth Chapter of the Nation’s Largest and Oldest Latino Civil Rights Organization is sending a message that echoes in Texas, Colorado and across the nation: “Go to the Polls and Help Us Reach Adulthood.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO