Tens of thousands of people with severe alopecia could soon benefit from a treatment that has helped patients get as much as 80 per cent of their hair back. Called baricitinib, the drug is already in use on the NHS for conditions such as arthritis and dermatitis. It works by interrupting faulty signals that make the immune system attack follicles on the head, causing hair to fall out.

