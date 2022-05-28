Column: Let's hope Kaepernick gets back in NFL

Sez Me …

Is this much ado about nothing? Or is it meaningful?

Colin Kaepernick is famous for kneeling. So Las Vegas provides the perfect pew.

Outside of Vatican City, Vegas is the genuflecting capital of the world.

This has involved millions of people, from the residents who manage to find religion in Sin City, to the hordes who kneel upon arrival and pray for riches, to those who kneel when leaving, seeking divine guidance to explain to their families how their nest egg has been cracked open.

Kaepernick’s kneeling history, however, has little to do with religion or wagering — although he probably didn’t fully realize his act would backlash into blackball.

The quarterback, the same one who took the 49ers to the Super Bowl, hasn’t taken a snap in anger or practice since 2016.

That was the season when he famously kneeled during the anthem — not due to hatred of the flag, but to stand up on one knee for civil rights and social justice.

Of course, in that we’re living in a time in which lies are true and the only things we have to fear is fear ourselves, there was outrage.

I understood. Even if you didn’t agree with him, it certainly was his right in our society, although a portion of its favorite periodical is Guns & Ammo (circulation 420,000).

And so the NFL, always concerned with its image — except when it sidesteps minor issues such as sexual abuse and brain damage — cowardly chose not to emulate Simon of Cyrene and help Kaep bear his cross. The owners never will admit it, but he was blackballed.

Perhaps not anymore. We shall see if freedom is too late.

The Las Vegas Raiders, noted for Al Davis hiring The League’s first Black (Art Shell) and Hispanic (Tom Flores) head coaches, and the first female CEO (Amy Trask), invited Kaep in for a workout.

It came with the blessing of owner Mark Davis, son of Al, not nearly rebel Al. I’ve never considered the man who gets his hair cut at Pottery Barn a groundbreaker.

But Mark obviously is smarter than Fredo, who with a residence in Vegas could have taken his Judases to a city that gave Davis silos of house money — a town rapidly becoming a sports capital — instead of playing Ricky Ricardo to Stan Kroenke’s Fred Mertz in Inglewood.

A source said Kaep was in great shape and showed a strong arm. No offer has been made, but apparently a few other franchises may be interested.

I hope it’s a breakthrough. It’s rare for a QB who’s been away from the game for so long to return to the NFL. Colin, his prime ripped from him, will be 35 in November, but at 6-4, 225, and extremely mobile, he has the modern physical résumé GMs and coaches seek.

I don’t know exactly how many quarterbacks will make final rosters, but at least 64 are getting paid. No chance there are 64 better than he is.

But they haven’t kneeled outside places of worship.

All Colin Kaepernick did was try to send a message and the messenger was treated horribly, as if he were on Joe McCarthy’s list.

He didn’t deserve this. And, even as a backup, Vegas can use him. Most teams can. …

The Raiders didn’t inform Derek Carr of the workout. So what? Like he’s getting beaten out. …

Nick Foles signs with Indianapolis. So the Colts now have a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl. …

The NFL is fostering opportunities for minorities and women to have high ranking positions with clubs. The white dinner jackets are at the pump, trying to fill the tank at the lip service station. …

Will Dan Snyder be forced out as owner of the Washington Whatever The Hell They Are These Days? Yeah, right. He’s not Daniel T. Sterling. …

Lane Kiffin on college football: “We are a professional sport and they are professional players.”

Manny Machado on Joe Musgrove : “Pay the Man!” Peter Seidler : “Thanks for being so generous, Manny. Now I won’t have to.” …

But he should. …

No Runs In The First Inning has become a popular prop bet. The Padres are leading the way in the No Runs In Most Innings prop. …

The Pads have retired Steve Garvey ’s number. The Dodgers (about to retire Gil Hodges ’ No. 14) have not. …

Tommy Pham was suspended three days for slapping Joc Peterson , who he claims said “inappropriate things” about the Padres. A bit extreme for just mentioning San Diego’s team batting average. …

A Singapore brewery is turning urine into beer. You know what they say on the Malay Peninsula? What goes around comes around. …

ESPN lost 8 million subscribers in 2021, 10 percent of its total. From 100 million total 10 years ago to 75 million. Solution: Cover something west of Dallas, where about 77 million people live. …

Tom Cruise says he has been clocked running 17 mph. A mistake not doing it at the NFL combine, where he would cruise 24. …

If he made a movie such as Hitchcock ’s “Lifeboat,” Tom’s filmed entirely in a canoe, he’d find a way to run in it. …

Stink O’ The Week Sezment: The Heat missed 38 3-point attempts in Game 3 vs. Boston, a perfect 0-17 when uncontested. This is not basketball. This is awful. …

Brilliant James Worthy on the NBA: “All they do is practice 3s, get tattoos and tweet.” Not to mention traveling and carrying the ball over. …

Three members of the All-NBA first team are Europeans. And Joel Embiid , who should have been first team, is from Cameroon. They speak the language that once was spoken. …

Doctors have cleared Zion Williamson to play in ’22-23, although they didn’t specify if it’s next season or 2122-23. …

Nathan Mensah ’s return to Aztecs basketball is bigger than he is (6-10). …

If people can spot me as a tourist when I’m in another country, I don’t care. I am a tourist. …

Say it isn’t so. Ray Liotta , Shoeless Joe in “Field of Dreams,” and Henry Hill in “Goodfellas,” has passed. He was really good. RIP.

Survey: San Diego ranks 14th among bicycle-friendly cities in the U.S. Even when it’s all we think about, we can’t do it right. …

The modern pentathlon will drop its horse event, possibly adding a human obstacle course. The ancient pentathlon added the equestrian after the Gladiator Union complained of unsafe practices. …

Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he won’t be coming out for the anthem until he feels better about the direction of our country. He’d better gather plenty of reading material, because he’s not coming out for a long time. …

Gabe, to borrow from Dylan , the answer is blowin’ in a cruel wind. …

How can the Land of Plenty be out of so much stuff? Except guns. …

Have you seen and heard Georgia’s U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker on the gun issue? Fumble! …

Children are being killed in Ukraine, where the problem is Russians. And, tragically, also in America, where the problem is Americans. …

We must start getting terribly angry over things worthy of terrible anger. …

Why should I stick to sports? Do you?

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .