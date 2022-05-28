Springfield High wins regional baseball showdown against Sacred Heart-Griffin

MOUNT ZION — Seth Impson and Mitch Dye went toe-to-toe in a pitchers’ duel on Saturday but it was Impson who emerged with the win.

Impson allowed six hits and three walks with three strikeouts to help carry Springfield High past Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-0 in the Class 3A Mount Zion Regional championship. The Senators are the reigning Class 3A state champions , while SHG was a 2A state finalist last season.

No. 2 Springfield High will face No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour in the Champaign Central Sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The guys who were here last year, we kind of know what to do,” Impson said. “We come out in the big games and we get it done and win baseball games. That’s our job.”

James Jenkins reached on an error to open Springfield High’s bottom of the second and that was followed by a single from Brody Erickson. Two batters later, Enrico Veach hit a bloop single to right field to score Jenkins for a 1-0 lead.

“I had two strikes and I knew I had to stay on it, stick my bat out and make something happen,” Veach said.

Springfield High coach Jim Steinwart said Veach, a sophomore shortstop, has continued to improve all season.

“Nice hit by Rico to drive him in,” said Steinwart, in his 35th season. “He gets better the more he plays. (Veach is a) sophomore who keeps getting better. Obviously, he’s got great hands at short and his bat has been improving all year.”

SHG pitcher Dye forced a pop up and got a strikeout to prevent more damage.

The Cyclones had their best scoring chance in the fourth inning when Matt Goldasich walked ahead of a Charlie Lindeman double to put runners on second and third with just one out. SHG’s Sam Manfredo hit a hard liner to Jenkins at third, who was able to double off Goldasich at third, who had attempted a delay steal of home.

“The funny thing about that play was coach told me, ‘Hey Jenkins, two steps to your left,’ so I took two steps to my left and the ball is hit right to my left shoulder,” Jenkins recalled. “I turn, spin around and run to the base. That was a big play.”

Impson worked around a leadoff walk to Dye in the sixth with a strikeout and two fly outs. In the seventh, Impson found himself in trouble again with back-to-back singles by pinch hitter Max Petrilli and Andrew McDowell. But Impson allowed his defense to retire the next three batters for the win.

“I knew I had to calm myself down and keep executing pitches,” Impson said. “It (the lead) felt bigger than it was. That last inning, I didn’t feel any nerves with a guy on third base.”

Steinwart used mound visits in both the sixth and seventh inning to calm Impson in big spots.

“He’s very mature, keeps his focus, he knows how to re-focus when he loses it temporarily,” Steinwart said. “He’s got things he goes to and ways he does it and that’s what he did.”

Dye finished with 10 strikeouts against five hits and four walks in the loss.

“It was a well-played game and we knew it was going to be a battle,” SHG coach Nick Naumovich said. “Seth is a great pitcher for them. I thought Seth battled and he and Mitch really went at each other. It was a helluva game.”

Steinwart said it was an impressive outing by Dye.

“Going in, I figured there was no way he could throw as well as he did when he shut us out earlier this year,” Steinwart said of Dye’s 1-0 win over SHS on April 12. “But he did some things today that exceeded that first one.

“For sure, he threw harder this time and when he mixed that with his curve for strikes, there were several pitches he threw that were simply not hittable. I’m looking forward to watching him play out at Lincoln Land because coach (Ron) Riggle got a good one there.”

Springfield High scored its second run in the bottom of the fifth when Veach scored on a bases loaded wild pitch.

