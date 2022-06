The investigation continues after a weekend bomb threat at Stine in Natchez. Some employees of the store reported hearing the threat over their work radios, and law enforcement is now trying to account for all of the radios in the system in a bid to get to the bottom of the incident. The threat came in around 2:30 Saturday, forcing everybody out of the store for about an hour while bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in. When they didn’t find anything, business as usual was allowed to resume.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO