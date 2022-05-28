VIDEO: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in North Myrtle Beach Saturday. Officials said the plane returned to the airport to drop off a banner "and climbed out, then nosed over backward into the ground." The phase of flight was the initial climb which means it was right after take off.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO