North Myrtle Beach, SC

VIDEO: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA says

WMBF
 3 days ago

www.wmbfnews.com

wpde.com

Plane was returning banner to NMB airport when it crashed, FAA says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in North Myrtle Beach Saturday. Officials said the plane returned to the airport to drop off a banner "and climbed out, then nosed over backward into the ground." The phase of flight was the initial climb which means it was right after take off.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

One Injured During Motorcycle Crash in Myrtle Beach

One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Police Master Corporal Tom Vest said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard near the Grande Dunes and it involved the motorcycle as well as an SUV. As of right now, no other information is available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has died following a crash between a truck and a motorcycle May 6 at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market Street. Wilmington Police Department said in a new release, “67-year-old Andrew Kester has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield. “
WECT

More than two dozen drug arrests due to Brunswick County community tips

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriffs Office Vice and Narcotics Unit department have arrested around twenty-six individuals following leads from community tips and complaints. Per a Facebook post, the following have been arrested and their charges:. 33-year old Brandon Lamar Stevenson of Bolivia, NC, was arrested for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fast-moving blaze destroys Calabash home, cause remains under investigation

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving blaze destroyed a Calabash home late last night. Just before 11:00 p.m., Calabash firefighters were called to a confirmed structure fire on Wampee Street in the Oceanside Place subdivision. Arriving units found the one-story home engulfed in flames. Despite the best efforts of...
CALABASH, NC
WMBF

More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at a Circle K parking lot in Charleston County. It happened at the Circle k at 10105 North Highway 17 in McClellanville around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. One man who was shot showed up later at a local hospital, and he suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Officials investigate dead fish in Darlington County creek

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating the death of fish in Black Creek, which runs through Darlington County, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries Section investigated a fish kill on Saturday, Lucas said. There were deaths in fish across several species. An exact […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A 19-year-old has died after drowning in North Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Kyle Brown was pulled from the ocean just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of 6th Avenue North. Brown was from Ashburn, Virginia, according...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two people injured after car crashes into front of Wilmington nail salon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NC Nails on Oleander Drive had been open for around an hour Tuesday morning when a car came crashing through the front door. The owner and a customer were injured in the incident and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
wpde.com

Officials confirm Saturday morning drowning in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach officials said one person died after drowning on Saturday morning. Kyle Brown, 19, from Ashburn, VA died from asphyxiation, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden added he died at a local hospital after being pulled from the...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Emergency crews respond to serious accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say crews responded to an accident involving injuries Monday night. The incident was in the Trio community near Andrews where authorities were urging the public to avoid the area near Trio crossroads, and near Oak Ridge Road. According...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

