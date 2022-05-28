ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken students receive band scholarships

By SUBMITTED ARTICLE mystory@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his senior recital on May 19, Aiken trumpeter James Rochester and his family and friends celebrated his decision to accept a music scholarship to attend the University of South Carolina School of Music this fall. Jennifer Jablonski, assistant dean for enrollment management at the University of South...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
edgefieldadvertiser.com

BPLA Celebrates First Finishing Class

First Finishing Class of Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy (in no particular order): Takia Glover, LaQuashiaGraham, Serenity Hilton, Madison Marrero, Jordan McKie, Joshua McKie, Jada Moore, K’Mya Moore, Davin Parks, Kendrick Pough, D’Onna Satterwhite, and Maria Sims. ​Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy celebrated its first finishing class Thursday evening, May...
TRENTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Senior Farmers' Nutrition Program accepting applications

Seniors throughout South Carolina can now apply for the Senior Farmers' Market Program. The goal of the program is to help supplement low-incomes seniors' diets with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting local farmers in the state, according to a Department of Social Services press release. The seasonal program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers' markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington One names new principal at Gilbert Elementary

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Stephen A. Deyo Jr. to principal of Gilbert Elementary School, effective July 1. Deyo replaces current GES Principal Will Moody, who is taking on a new role as the district’s employee development coordinator. Deyo currently serves as the assistant principal at Pelion Elementary School.
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Columbia To-Do List (June 1-7): Outfest, Saliva and Fiddler on the Roof

Outside of the Famously Hot SC Pride, there’s likely no other LGBT event that comes close than South Carolina Pride’s Outfest block party on June 4. Starting at 1 p.m., Columbia's LGBT community will show out, with local vendors, businesses and talent supporting the community. The event is headlined by Willow Pill, the winner of season 14 of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” plus a handful of South Carolina performers like Koko Dove and Fendi Moore, who was named Miss Outfest 2019. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. and more info can be found at scpride.org. DAVID CLAREY.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

Do you recognize this mystery plant?

This fantastic flower was produced on a tree at what we here in Columbia call the Belser Arboretum, a seven-acre or so tract of forested land pretty much in the middle of the city, and two blocks from my home. The arboretum was bequeathed to the University of South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Music Education#Gamecock#The Aaa Band Scholarship#Aaa Band
The Post and Courier

Your Community History: The 'Battle' of Summerville

In March of 1865, the Civil War was all but over. The Confederacy had been defeated and Federal troops scoured towns and cities in the war-torn South snuffing out any remaining resistance as they prepared for occupation during Reconstruction. At the time, Summerville was overrun with previously enslaved people, refugees,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken's Choice celebration set for June 28

The 2022 Aiken's Choice winners will be honored at a celebration on Tuesday, June 28. After the votes in the 175+ categories have been counted, the winners and finalists will be announced in the Aiken Standard on June 28, and a celebration honoring the favorite businesses that have been voted on by the community will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Newberry Hall in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
KINGSTREE, SC
WRDW-TV

Local church aiming to curb youth violence with summer events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On top of honoring veterans, a local church brought together families for the unofficial kick-off to summer. The pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church says it’s the start of a month-long program to give kids positive activities and keep them off the streets. We had folks...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Post and Courier

Columbia plans first-ever vegan food festival: 'Good to have one this close time to home'

Columbia will hold its first-ever vegan food festival, VegFest, on June 26 at Segra Park. "We get to do this in different cities and we wanted to do that here and work on saving the world here — caring about the environment, helping people with plant-based diets and saving the animals," said Helene Greenberg, the executive director of North Carolina-based Triangle Vegfest, who helped organize the Columbia event.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville native creates labor-intensive sand carved glass art

Summerville native Lex Melfi is from a plumbing family. He did not become a talented sand carved glass artist until he was 48 years old!. One of his works caught my eye when I was taking pictures of fellow local artist Cynthia Kornahrens’ works, as he had created a nicely lit sand glass portrait of the front façade of her home. I was blown away. I really have not seen this type of work to the degree he creates it until now. Lex’s small glass items that are window light catchers can be found and purchased locally at the Antiques and Artisans Village store. However, one may not realize that is sand carved glass. The detail and hours involved are mind-boggling.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Sandra Gibbons Baden

Notice Text: Sandra Gibbons Baden, 72, of Ladson, SC passed away on May 25, 2022 at her residence of natural causes. The family will receive friends at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 3. A memorial service will be held at James A. Dyal Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4. Sandra was born on February 11, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Leonard Harold and Marie Cadell Gibbons. She was a graduate of American University and worked as a program manager for numerous government contracting firms throughout her career. Sandra was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, an amazing Mom and a wonderful Nana. In retirement, Sandra volunteered for causes that promoted literacy and child welfare in South Carolina. She served as president of the Friends of the Summerville Library and as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for children in Charleston County. Sandra founded and facilitated multiple book clubs including the First Thursday Book Club, It's a Mystery to Me Book Club, and Think Tank, which focused on current events and non-fiction topics of our time. She was also an active member of multiple social groups, including the Lowcountry Women's Social Club and the Brew Crew. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister Doris Gibbons and brother Leonard Gibbons. She will be dearly missed by her son Justin Marshall Baden (Dana) of Summerville; three cherished Grandchildren: Nicholas Indiana, Griffin Daniel, and Sophia Noelle Baden; her sister, Nancy Gibbons Smith of New Castle, DE; and Granddog Kenobi. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Friends of the Summerville Library in her honor. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Chad Hyler on duty in Salley

Aiken County is composed of more than 1,000 square miles, and Salley's police chief, Chad Hyler, is familiar with most of the territory, aside from the Savannah River Site. The North Augusta resident was hired this year as the town's sole police officer, and covers much of the county several days each week simply by commuting to and from work. Road work is one aspect of the job, and paperwork - sometimes in substantial quantities - is another.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy