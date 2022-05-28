ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face during a flight, breaking her teeth, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Vyvianna Quinonez was also ordered Tuesday by the federal judge in San Diego to pay nearly...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 2

North Platte Post

North Platte Post

ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

