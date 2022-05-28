ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A teacher struggles to face students after the Texas school massacre

The shooting rampage at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has certainly left much of the country reeling. But for many teachers, well, it was tough to face students the next day. LINDSAY VACAREZA: There was kind of that darker mood, definite feeling of just the sadness aspect of it...

WFAE

Encore: Do red flag laws work?

In the wake of the mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, red flag laws are being cited as a way to cut down on gun deaths in the U.S. These are laws that allow the removal of guns when there is a risk of violence. They're on the books in 19 states. NPR's Martin Kaste talked to researchers investigating whether they work.
WFAE

Teens react to Uvalde shooting

A question on the minds of many parents and teachers right now - how are young people feeling after the mass shooting in Texas? Parents all over the country are worried about their own children's safety, especially while at school. But unfortunately, violence is a reality for many American students. Here in Washington, D.C., students have their own experience with shootings as well as other types of violence. Just last month, a gunman shot more than 200 bullets toward Edmund Burke School, injuring three adults and one student. The city has also seen an uptick in carjackings, stabbings and shootings involving teenagers. So how are young people experiencing all this? We've called two students here in the district to find out. Ingrid Gruber is a senior at the Edmund Burke School in northwest D.C., and she joins us now. Hey, Ingrid.
WFAE

In Uvalde, a woman in clown colors makes kids smile

UVALDE, Texas — One week after the school shooting here, locals and out-of-towners stop by a makeshift memorial in the town square to lay flowers, light candles and say prayers. Under a blue canopy to block the hot South Texas sun, a woman wearing the face paint and bright...
WFAE

Memorial services for Texas shooting victims will take place over the next 2 weeks

In Uvalde, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He is a Puerto Rico native and his work has also appeared on NPR station WKAR, San Antonio Express-News, Inter News Service, GFR Media and WMIZ 1270 AM.
WFAE

Citizens need to see the destruction military-style weapons wreak, surgeon says

In the weeks since the mass shooting at a Texas school, there have been at least 17 other U.S. shootings where at least four people were killed or injured. That's from the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks these incidents. And surgeons are the ones who witness the carnage most never see - trauma surgeons like Amy Goldberg. She's treated thousands of gunshot wounds at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, and she says she believes America wouldn't be numb to gun violence if people saw what she sees.
WFAE

Poet Amanda Gorman reflects on a tough week for America

It has been one week since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Americans reacted in all sorts of ways, from hugging their kids a little tighter to hitting the streets to protest. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. While many struggle to find the right words, that is the...
WFAE

Biden visits Uvalde as DOJ announces review of how police responded to the attack

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
WFAE

Former gun industry exec speaks out against NRA's role in mass shootings

In Houston, Texas today, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual conference just days after the deadly school shooting a few dozen miles west in Uvalde. A little later in the program, we're going to hear from our reporter who is there. But first, we're going to hear from someone who spent a lot of time at conventions like this during his two decades as a senior executive in the firearm industry - that is, until he quit and became an advocate for stricter gun laws and an outspoken critic of the NRA.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

