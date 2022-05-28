Wagener man indicted on multiple counts of firearm possession and narcotics distribution

Anthony Tyrone Whitfield Photo from Lexington County Sheriff's Office

A Wagener man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbia on 15 counts.

Anthony Tyrone Whitfield, 44, was indicted on charges of possession firearms and ammunition as a prohibited felon; distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; and for possessing and using firearms in connection with drug distribution activities, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

In the indictment it alleges that on nine occasions between December 2018 and September 2021 Whitfield distributed, attempted to distribute, or was in possession with intent to distribute, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana, including at least 50 grams of methamphetamine on two occasions.

Also alleged in the indictment is that Whitfield was in possession of six firearms and various rounds of ammunition on three different dates, and he possessed or used firearms in connection to drug trafficking activity on three occasions.

“The indictment also alleges that Whitfield is subject to an enhanced sentence by virtue of a conviction for a serious drug felony offense in South Carolina state court in 2017,” according to the news release.

He faces a maximum of life in prison and a mandatory five years to be served consecutively to any other sentence on charges related to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking.

Whitfield is currently being held on state charges and his federal court arraignment is scheduled for May 31, 2022 in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which is at the center of the Department of Justice's efforts to reduce violent crime. PSN focuses efforts on the most violent offenders and works with locally based prevention and reentry programs.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office; Salley Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated this case. Prosecuting the case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott B. Daniels.

U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis stated all charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.