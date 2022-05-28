Orion Jeter: Lifelong Aikenite lives to help others

Orion Jeter is a people person, with his motivation in life being to assist others.

That quality has served Jeter well over his career, where he's worked in both human services and community health.

"I like to say that I’m a gardener, but I don’t grow plants; I grow people," Jeter said. "It’s what makes me tick. When I see people grow, I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to do."

Born in Newberry, South Carolina, Jeter's father was killed in a car accident by drunk drivers when Jeter was just 16 months old. His family moved back to his mother's hometown of Aiken, where he's lived ever since.

Jeter gives a lot of credit to his mother for being a "template" for him in life. His mother worked in social services, while spending time at Aiken/Barnwell Counties Community Action Agency, Head Start and eventually the Aiken County Public School District until she retired.

His uncle and grandmother were also given their props by Jeter as having an impact on his life.

"I was always surrounded by helpers, growers of people, and they love what they do, and I saw that love and it made me love it as well," Jeter said.

As a youngster, Jeter initially wanted to be a paleontologist before finding himself entranced by music as a teenager. He wrote music and sang, traveling around South Carolina and the South, signing at weddings and other events.

Jeter credits that time in his life to getting rid of his shyness and forcing him "to open up and be comfortable in front of crowds."

After graduating Aiken High School, Jeter attended Aiken Technical College and studied human services/public service. He noted he's obtained lots of technical education as well over the years, along with many "stackable credentials." He's a Career Development Facilitator and a Certified Community Health Worker.

For the first part of his career, he worked in human and social services at Goodwill Industries for around 13 years. Jeter did case management, career development, program management and other related tasks.

One of his roles with Goodwill was to get people back to work and help them find employment. When he came to the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County in September 2019, he saw the two worlds had very much to do with each other.

"The people who we were not successful in keeping employed, we could get them employed, but we couldn’t keep them employed," Jeter said. "The missing piece when I came here was people’s health. If you can’t come to work because you’re unhealthy, it explains a lot of things about how we could get people employed but we couldn’t get them to sustain employment."

One of Jeter's proudest moments while at the clinic has been the development of the R.I.S.E. program, which stands for "Real Independence Self-Empowerment." The program engages patients to take ownership of their health and doesn't look the same for any two people.

"R.I.S.E. was created to help real people, real faces, real names that I knew of in our community that wanted better, but don’t know how to be better," Jeter said.

The program has been a smashing success, with Jeter saying they're able to take people into the clinic, help them and have them leave after gaining employment or "not being underemployed."

"Those kinds of things are outcomes that we want," Jeter said. "We were able to move a lot of people from the clinic to now be ambassadors and not be patients."

Jeter was recently promoted to be the clinic's executive director, which he is extremely excited about. One of his biggest goals is to increase community knowledge of the clinic.

"We’ve been here for about 25 years, and a lot of people in Aiken still don’t know, a lot of people right here on the Northside Aiken still don’t know that we exist," Jeter said. "I tell people almost on a daily basis about who we are, what we do, where we are. That should change. So, one of my goals is to get our name out there, get our brand out there so that the people who need us, that haven’t found us, will find us."

He also wants to work more with other existing organizations within the Aiken community, as he wants "other people to be able to see and experience what we do."

"I think that the community will support us even more than they already have when they see our impact," Jeter said.

For this upcoming year, Jeter is excited to kick off the R.I.S.E. Junior program, which will be in partnership with the Aiken County Public School District. Jeter said the first aspect of the program will be doing sports physicals for kids who come out, so that they don't have to worry about paying money for an examination. There will also be an educational component.

The clinic received a grant from the Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation, which it will put towards this new program.

The clinic also recently received a grant from Women United, which it will use to roll out the Her Story project, emphasizing self-care for women.

Outside of his job, Jeter and his wife, Erin, have been married for 14 years and have two boys: Kylan, 8, and Lathan, 5. Jeter described his wife as "my backbone, my best friend, the love of my life."

Jeter is also a deeply faithful person and has been since his early youth. For decades, he has received ongoing weekly theocratic education that has "expanded my understanding of scripture, how to live as a Christian and how to preach to and teach others about God's Word" while providing "people with true and everlasting hope."

For his hobbies, he enjoys writing and hopes to write a motivational poetry book one day. He has also collects vinyl records, owning thousands of them, although he doesn't specifically enjoy any one genre.

"If it moves my emotions, it’s my kind of music," Jeter said.

Throughout everything, Jeter continues to work towards his ultimate goal in helping people, particularly through the clinic as he embraces his new challenge and role as executive director.

"I think we have a lot more work to do in growing people so that we can all thrive and our community is 100% behind helping us," Jeter said. "When people see our ideas for how to grow people, I think they’re going to be more and more involved, as well."