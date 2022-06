Sacramento Woman Killed in Intersection by Negligent Driver. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers reported that the driver of a pickup went through a red light in Sacramento on May 27, T-boning another vehicle and killing the female driver in an intersection crash. The accident happened at the Elsie Avenue intersection with Stockton Boulevard around 8:30 in the morning. Witnesses to the deadly accident said the pickup ran the light and then broadsided an SUV that was legally passing through the intersection.

