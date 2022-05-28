ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepperoni Roll Eating World Championship held at Palatine Park in Fairmont

By Heather Hale
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Competitive eaters from across the nation will be at Palatine Park in Fairmont on May 28 to commence the 9th annual Three Rivers Festival Pepperoni Roll-Eating World Championship, starting at 8 p.m.

The competition is 10 minutes long, and eaters are competing for $5000 in cash prizes

2022 SMART529 essay contest winners announced

Geoffrey Esper, the number two ranked eater in the world, hopes to break Joey Chestnut’s 2019 record of 43 pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes.

This year is the 42nd year for The West Virginia Three Rivers Festival, and 9th year as host of The Pepperoni Roll Eating World Championship. The world championship is held on the last night of the festival.

