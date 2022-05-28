ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

KCSO: One dead after drowning in West Knox County

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim's family called 911 saying their...

www.wbir.com

Related
bbbtv12.com

Shooting in Roane County leaves one dead, one injured

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Jones Rd in Rockwood in reference to someone being shot. When Deputies arrived, they found that the initial victim, a 58-year-old-male, had been transported to Roane Medical Center via private vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were able to determine that the wife was the suspect in the shooting but when she was later found she was deceased, inside the residence. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the investigation into the shooting.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1

Boat crash leaves one dead, one injured on South Holston Lake. A boat crash on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County left one person dead and one injured Monday. ‘I just love to see him happy’ | Luc Lipcius’ mom on his incredible 2022 season. Updated: 5 hours...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TWRA: Woman dead, man injured after boating crash on South Holston Lake

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials said a woman was dead Monday after a boating crash involving a pontoon boat and a "personal watercraft" on South Holston Lake, in Sullivan County. Samantha Jo Hess, a 23-year-old, was killed after the pontoon boat had three people on board and it crashed into a watercraft carrying two people upstream of the 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina, according to the Tennesee Wildlife Resources Agency.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Knox County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
wcyb.com

Woman killed in crash on South Holston Lake identified by TWRA

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The woman killed in a crash on South Holston Lake Monday has been identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport, was killed in a crash involving a deck boat and a jet ski on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Missing Woman Found Dead at Watts Bar Lake

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- A young woman who was reported missing after going for a swim at Watts Bar Lake was found dead late Memorial Day night. Authorities with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) state that a call was received around 6:30 PM Monday evening about 19 year old Madison Taylor, who had not resurfaced after leaving a boat to go on the swim.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man accused of driving van with missing man’s body inside indicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In April, a Knoxville man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the body of a missing man was found in the van he was driving, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Since, a Knox County Grand Jury has indicted the man for several charges, including first-degree murder, court documents released Tuesday noted.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport woman killed in S Holston Lake boat crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a boating accident Monday evening. According to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a deck boat carrying three people collided with a personal watercraft carrying two passengers around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. The operator […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Missing 83-year-old from Hawkins County found safe

UPDATE: Franklin Delano Grizzel has been found safe as of Monday morning, according to the TBI. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Hawkins County man. According to a tweet by the TBI, Franklin Delano Grizzel has been missing since Sunday, May 29 […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 taken into custody after DUI crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team responded to Seven Islands State Birding Park Sunday to assist two stranded kayakers, according to a post. Officials said that one of them had flipped and needed assistance from crews after they couldn’t get back onto the boat...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: No fatal crashes over Memorial Day weekend, 469 citations

The Knoxville Police Department said there were no fatal crashes reported over the Memorial Day weekend. They released a traffic report from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day. In the report, police said they issued 469 citations and arrested 40 motorists. They also arrested eight people for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

WANTED SHOOTING SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN BELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY

PINEVILLE, KY - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is reporting that an individual wanted in connection to an Attempted Murder case in Southeastern Kentucky, has been arrested. John Miller 56 of New Tazewell, TN was taken into custody on May 22, 2022, by Middlesboro Police Officer Caleb Ayers in regard...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WSMV

TWRA reports 2 boating-related fatalities Memorial Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the death of two people in boating-related incidents during the Memorial Day weekend. TWRA said both incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, May 30th. The first involved a collision between a pontoon boat and a personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. TWRA said this incident resulted in the death of a female passenger on the personal watercraft and severe injuries to the male operator.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO offering free VIN etching for cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with The Great Smoky Mountains Chapter CPCU, is offering free VIN etching. "Operation Vehicle ID" will be held Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 Winston Road in Knoxville. The vehicle identification number or the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

