Falcons Soar Home with 12th Class B-C Softball Championship

The Jude Gleason and Bob Bean award winners have been announced by Capital High School for the 2021-22 school year and they are Parklyn Heller and Tucker Zanto. The awards are given annually to the girl and boy athletes that have competed in two or more sports at CHS all four years, and who've excelled in athletics, sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship and scholastics.
MISSOULA — After dropping two of three in Great Falls over the weekend, the Missoula PaddleHeads exacted a little revenge Tuesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Voyagers struggled to get on base late in a 4-2 loss on a chilly evening. Missoula pulled into a tie with Great Falls for second place in the Pioneer League North Division at 5-2, just a half game behind the front-running Glacier Range Riders of Kalispell.
MISSOULA — While his reasons for playing baseball are many, Jayson Newman's favorite one to talk about involves his grandmother. She was a Giants fan back before the team moved from New York to San Francisco. "She always told us the story of the shot heard 'round the world,"...
Magpie has opened in Machinery Row at 202 2nd Ave. S. They have infused cocktails, beers on draft, and sandwiches and street tacos. The patio is open. Game Night Lounge is closing over the next month. They’ll be open Friday through Sunday for normal business hours until their last day on June 26.
Are you one of those people that are intrigued by numbers and random coincidences? I'm always looking at my iPhone when it says 9:41 - the same time Apple always shows their products having in their marketing photos! It's never 9:43 or 9:39 when I glance at it! There's a conspiracy at play I tell you! And here's another number for you. 27. Last week we got word of El Cazador closing its downtown location after almost 27 years. And now, another beloved Missoula business of 27 years is making some serious headlines.
After just a year and a half in business, this family-friendly entertainment center and restaurant in Montana will be closing its doors for good at the end of next month. Yesterday the Game Night Lounge at 1624 Marketplace Drive in Great Falls, Montana, announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of June after being in business for a little over a year.
The upper-level low responsible for the recent rain will exit the region today. A few isolated showers will be possible this morning across southwest Montana. Areas of snow will continue near Cooke City and Yellowstone National Park through the afternoon. High pressure will build over the region Tuesday into Thursday....
If you are willing to drop a lot of cash on a fancy dinner, you better hope it's worth the price. Lovefood created a list of Each State's Most Expensive Restaurants, and the choice for Montana is quite surprising. The reason being, I was expecting a restaurant in Bozeman, Missoula, Big Sky, or even Whitefish to be the location of the most expensive restaurant in Montana. Sadly, I was mistaken.
The Montana Veterans Memorial Association is holding the annual Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. May 30 at the Montana Veterans Memorial. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors at Centene Stadium in the suites. Seating is limited indoors. Organizers will make a decision on weather...
A Montana resident shared a video of a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Seven grizzly bears running across a field west of Great Falls. Timmy Hagen shared the amazing video on his Facebook page. As a person who has seen quite a few grizzly bears in Montana, I can honestly say that I've never seen anything like it.
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Wet snow down to elevations near 6500 feet across southern. Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead Counties through 9 AM MDT... A spring storm system continues to spread widespread precipitation. across southwest Montana this morning with snow levels as low as. around 6500 feet....
————— 079 FPUS55 KMSO 011327. .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a. 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in...
For the past few months, I've wondered what they're building at the Lockwood I-90/US Old Highway 87 exit. The project occupies several acres on the south side of the interstate exit ramp and it's hard to miss. You've probably noticed the heavy equipment and large amounts of dirt being moved to level the area as you approach the top of the hill heading east.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Five Missoula neighborhood projects will move forward after receiving grants from the city. The goal of these grants and projects is to get more people involved in problem solving neighborhood issues, strengthen community engagement and make physical improvements to the appearance of different areas. The city awarded...
RAPELJE — The homes are few and far between on the high plains that sweep between Rapelje and Reed Point. Though remote, the area is poised to mark a first in Montana: a place where the power of wind will be stored. Last month, Stillwater County approved two phases...
The long holiday weekend started off poorly for a few residents of the Bitterroot Valley. This past Saturday there were reports of a missing child. The child was reported missing around 7:51 am on May 27th. The child is said to be a 4-year-old non-verbal autistic child. The child was reportedly not dressed for the weather conditions and could be in serious trouble.
