During his press conference on Tuesday, Bill Belichick took a quick break from talking about football to discuss his other rooting interests around the world of sports. When asked about the Celtics' upcoming trip to the NBA Finals, Belichick congratulated the Boston squad and wished them luck on their championship run. In the same breath, he also brought up one of his former players, Danny Woodhead, as he makes his push for a U.S. Open berth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO