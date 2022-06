ST. GEORGE — Like so many others who have found themselves jumping from diet to diet in hopes of losing weight, RuthAnn Beardsley was fed up with fad diets and quick fixes. After going against a doctor’s recommendation for weight-loss surgery, she ventured out on her own health journey in search of deeper answers and, along the way, dropped a shocking 130 pounds.

