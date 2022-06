Oakland Athletics infielder Kevin Smith (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. Smith exited Monday's series opener early with a knee issue and he will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Sheldon Neuse is shifting to third base while Tony Kemp starts on second and bats leadoff. Ramon Laureano is hitting third and Jed Lowrie is batting second.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO