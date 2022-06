The storm that hit Saturday stopped the game for the day, but it could not keep Delbarton from knocking the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20 out of the state tournament. Sixth-ranked Delbarton, seeded fourth, held on to beat No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Don Bosco Prep, 11-3, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in a game that was completed Sunday after severe weather forced its suspension Saturday.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO