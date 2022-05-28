ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Stabilizing Stars

By 4 min read
creators.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll get a few things right, not everything. It doesn't matter when you have the wrong answer, though, because you have the right attitude. Besides, you shine best while dealing gracefully with mistakes. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you're looking for a particular kind of...

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2022

Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your June 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time Listen To Your Intuition

Yay! Mercury retrograde (which began on May 10) comes to a close on June 3 in Taurus. Be forewarned, the retroshade zone lasts until June 18 — so we aren’t out of the doghouse yet. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius commences on June 4, asking us to redefine commitments. Mercury re-enters Gemini, taking us back to the story that began at the end of May, on June 13. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, accentuating the emotional component of last month’s Mercury retrograde. The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 14 helps us see matters through a different lens. The Sun’s ingress into Cancer on June 21 marks the Summer Solstice and longest day of the year, aiming to heighten our energy. The New Moon in Cancer awakens our emotions and Neptune retrograde in Pisces helps us harness our intuition on June 28.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Aries#Taurus#Gemini
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says To Make Way For Action & Passion

Click here to read the full article. Ready or not, welcome to the month of May and your weekly horoscope for May 2 through May 8. This week, we shake off some of the last vestiges of Piscean energy as Venus leaves the sign of the Fish for that of the Ram on Monday. The past few weeks may have seen the collective dreaming of our true love’s kiss and fairytale endings. Now, Venus (the planet of love) in Aries demands that we chase after the love for which we’ve been yearning—no more daydreams! Make way for action and passion, but don’t...
LIFESTYLE
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of an Unhealthy Marriage?

Marriage is considered one of the most sacred relationships. It is seen as a bond that is meant to bring love, companionship, and happiness to your life. Like any other relationship, however, every marriage does not result in a good or happy life. Some people may take too long to realize that while some may just overlook the signs of their unhealthy marriage just because they think that breaking up is not an option.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Universe Today

May 31st Could Be the Most Powerful Meteor Storm in Generations, or Nothing at All

Be sure to watch the skies on the last morning of May, for a possible Tau Herculid meteor outburst. If predictions hold true, we may be in for a rare meteor outburst from an obscure meteor shower on May 31st topping a thousand meteors per hour… or we may see nothing at all. Welcome to the wonderful world of meteor shower predictions and prognostications.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
In Style

The Best Engagement Ring Style for Every Zodiac Sign

While we do enjoy a romantic surprise, in 2022, it's not unusual to pick out your own engagement ring — or at least provide a few hints. After all, you likely want something that suits you and your own personal style, and, if you care about astrology, you'll want it to align with your zodiac sign, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Says Your Creative Instincts Are On Point

Click here to read the full article. Have you been feeling bored with your life lately? If so, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which has been zapping the life out of your creative fifth house. Luckily, your Capricorn June 2022 horoscope says you’re starting to get the ball rolling! On June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, allowing you to embrace inspiration and turn it into artistic output. You’re about to reconnect with what makes you feel *alive*. In fact, when Venus joins forces with Uranus in your playful fifth house on June 11, you might...
LIFESTYLE
marriage.com

25 Signs She’s Not Worth Your Time

Life is full of the good and the bad, but the worst mistake you can make is to spend it with the wrong woman. But how do you know she’s not worth your time? Keep reading this article to find out. Many people have spent their lives focusing their...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

4 Zodiac Signs Will Freak When Spring's Last New Moon Coincides With Mercury Retrograde

Spring has been jam-packed with major astro events, one of the most notable being Mercury retrograde in Gemini. Though this retrograde is *thankfully* coming to an end on June 3, the cosmos are bringing final emphasis to this sign before the current month ends. The sun and moon will be linking up in this mutable air sign on May 30 at 9 degrees, offering mentally stimulating new beginnings to every zodiac sign’s birth chart; more specifically, mutable signs. The May 2022 new moon in Gemini will affect these signs the most because they have Gemini in a fundamental astrological house within their birth charts, so regardless of whether these four signs have Gemini placements, they’ll notice a significant seed being planted on amid the new moon.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Here’s What Your Birth Chart Placements Mean, According To A Black Astrologer

Welcome to Demystified, Unbothered’s monthly spirituality series for Black and brown folx. Through a lens of reclamation, Unbothered is helping its audience reconnect with ancestral practices while debunking myths and misconceptions. As stigma surrounding non-Christian spiritual practices fades and Black and brown folx reclaim spiritual tools for self-healing, we’re educating our readers while making spirituality accessible for the seasoned practitioner, the curious and uninitiated, and everyone in between. This month, we’re exploring astrology as a tool for self-understanding alongside professional astrologer Janelle Belgrave.
LIFESTYLE
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of May 28, 2022. “Reality is not simply there; it does not simply exist,” claimed author Paul Celan. “It must be sought out and won.” I think that is excellent advice for you right now. But what does it mean in practical terms? How can you seek out and win reality? My first suggestion is to put your personal stamp on every situation you encounter. Do something subtle or strong to make each event serve your specific interests and goals. My second suggestion is to discern the illusions that other people are projecting and avoid buying into those misunderstandings. My third suggestion is to act as if it’s always possible to make life richer, more vivid, and more meaningful. And then figure out how to do that.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy