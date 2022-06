LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An animal shelter is slated for demolition as the city sets its eyes on a new facility in Tippecanoe County. For years, Almost Home Humane Society has sheltered the stray cats, dogs and other animals rescued in Lafayette. But the city will soon demolish the building, leaving the future of Almost Home up in the air.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO