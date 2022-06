BOSTON — Boston firefighters battled a six-alarm fire at the old grandstand at Suffolk Downs Monday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the flames broke out around 10 pm. When firefighters got to the scene, there was a lot of smoke in the old grandstand, especially in the top floors where the simulcasting area is. The building was open for simulcasting, but was closed when the fire started and no one was inside.

