June 1, 1796: Tennessee became the 16th state to join the United States. George Washington was the President. John Adams was the Vice President. June 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Nashville Banner reported, “Little Lucile Martin, daughter of J. M Martin, had a very narrow escape Saturday, says the Johnson City Staff. A mule kicked her, tearing her dress from her body. Strange to say, she was not hurt nor were there any marks on her body. Evidently the animals’ foot must have reached just far enough to catch the small fraction of an inch of striking her body.”

